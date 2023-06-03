Watch: Sara Ali Khan’s adorable video with Sharmila Tagore

Sara Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore.

Actress Sara Ali Khan keeps her social media followers entertained with glimpses of her exciting and adventurous life. She recently delighted her fans by sharing a special reel featuring her grandmother, legendary actress Sharmila Tagore.

Sara posted a heartwarming clip from the set of one of her films on Friday and it won the hearts of her fans. The video captured a beautiful moment between Sara and her grandmother as they stood together, pointing towards the moon on the horizon at dusk. They then turned their gaze towards the opposite direction, where the sun had just set.

The Kedarnath actress looked radiant in a pink co-ord set, while Sharmila Tagore exuded grace in a floral shirt. Sara captioned the video, "Special day.” She chose the timeless Lata Mangeshkar song, 'Chanda Hai Tu,' as the background music for her reel. The clip also showcased Sara's affectionate gesture towards her beloved grandmother as she lovingly leaned her head on Sharmila's shoulder.

Sara Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore’s fans were thrilled to witness this endearing moment between the granddaughter and grandmother. It was refreshing to see them engage in something fun and quirky, adding to the charm of Sara's social media feed.

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the movie 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,' alongside Vicky Kaushal. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film hit theaters on June 2.

She is also working on Anurag Basu's 'Metro In Dino’. She will share the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur in this movie. She has also signed 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', a project backed by Karan Johar. Recently, Sara also completed shooting for 'Murder Mubarak,' which features stellar actors like Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Sara Ali Khan, known for her exquisite beauty and talent, has captured the hearts of millions in Bollywood. Despite her royal lineage, she maintains a down-to-earth demeanor, adding to her immense popularity. Following in the footsteps of her parents, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara made a blockbuster debut in Bollywood with the film 'Kedarnath.'

Her bond with her grandmother, the iconic Sharmila Tagore, is truly special, and glimpses of their beautiful relationship can be witnessed on Sara's engaging social media handles