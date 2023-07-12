Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Devdas Turns 21! Makers Of The Sanjay Leela Bhansali Classic Take A Trip Down Memory Lane: Watch

Headlines

This DU grad left Ratan Tata's firm to build Rs 9052 crore company, started from flat with Rs 1 lakh, her net worth is..

As Super 30 turns 4, Hrithik Roshan reflects on the ‘deep imprint’ it left on him: Check photos

UP government employment drive: 11,000 jobs provided to youths in one month, reveals CM Yogi Adityanath

Section 144 in Delhi: Prohibitory orders imposed in flood-prone areas, Yamuna level rises

Max Group founder’s son sentenced to 3 months in jail by Delhi HC for contempt of court

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Emerging Indian pace attack set to shape the new WTC cycle

As Super 30 turns 4, Hrithik Roshan reflects on the ‘deep imprint’ it left on him: Check photos

UP government employment drive: 11,000 jobs provided to youths in one month, reveals CM Yogi Adityanath

7 healthy food options for cheat meals

8 Benefits of walking everyday

7 Exercises for you to get a ripped body

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Nia Sharma looks mesmerisingly hot in black saree with plunging neckline blouse

Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify during next 48 hours, IMD issues warning, fishermen on high alert

9 Years Of PM Modi: 9 Incidents that tell you that 'PM Modi is The Boss' | DNA India

“Big Deal…” UN Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp on PM Modi to lead Yoga Day event in New York

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Salman Khan for booking first ticket of Jawan, says 'pehle bhai...'

Debina Bonnerjee slams trolls body-shaming her after pregnancy, calling 'chhoti haathi', says 'gaaliyon ko...'

Viral! Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday spotted together in Lisbon, romantic photos fuel dating rumours

HomeBollywood

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Devdas Turns 21! Makers Of The Sanjay Leela Bhansali Classic Take A Trip Down Memory Lane: Watch

As per reports, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shah Rukh Khan are once again set to collaborate after 21 years. However, nothing has been made official yet.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 04:08 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2002 period drama Devdas is considered to be a cinematic masterpiece. The movie starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Jackie Shroff completed 21 years on July 12. Even after such a long time, Devdas remains an audience favourite. While Shah Rukh Khan was seen in the title role, Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan played Paro. Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff were seen as Chandramukhi and Chunnilal, respectively. The movie, a cinematic adaptation of legendary writer Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel of the same name, is about the tragic love saga of Devdas and Paro.

Commemorating the special occasion, Bhansali Productions took to their official Twitter page and dropped a video incorporating some scenes from the classic, along with the caption, “Embarking on an enchanting journey where love knows no bounds, Dev’s longing for Paro, intertwined with Chunni’s (Shroff) unwavering friendship and Chandramukhi’s (Madhuri) soulful solace, creates a tapestry of emotions that still resonates today. #21YearsOfDevdas.”

Additionally, an official statement from Bhansali Productions revealed that Devdas was a culmination of countless artistic elements woven together with Bhansali's visionary direction. From the breathtaking cinematography to the impeccable choreography, each frame was meticulously crafted, leaving an indelible impression on moviegoers.

Devdas, produced by Bharat Shah, has Kirron Kher, Smita Jaykar, and Vijayendra Ghatge in supporting roles. Ismail Darbar and Birju Maharaj provided the soundtrack for the drama, while Bela Sehgal handled the editing. Binod Pradhan was the cinematographer. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas was the third time the 1917 novel was remade, after 1936 and 1955.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shah Rukh Khan to reunite after 21 years?

Moreover, reports are rife that Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shah Rukh are once again planning to collaborate professionally. It has been reported that Kiara Advani might be roped in as the leading lady of the movie. If the reports turn out to be true, this will be the first on-screen collaboration of Kiara Advani and Shah Rukh Khan.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: IMD issues red, orange alert for several states including Uttarakhand, Himachal; check details

Jawan prevue reaction: Twitter users say Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara 'surpassed sky-high expectations'

Suniel Shetty confirms crossover of Welcome with Awara Paagal Deewana, says 'we will hit it out of the park' | Exclusive

Snapchat’s ‘rare’ profile tool now available for public profiles

Delhi plans skywalk on AIIMS flyover, U-turn underpass near Dilli Haat; check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Nia Sharma looks mesmerisingly hot in black saree with plunging neckline blouse

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE