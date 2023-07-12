Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Devdas Turns 21! Makers Of The Sanjay Leela Bhansali Classic Take A Trip Down Memory Lane: Watch

As per reports, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shah Rukh Khan are once again set to collaborate after 21 years. However, nothing has been made official yet.

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2002 period drama Devdas is considered to be a cinematic masterpiece. The movie starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Jackie Shroff completed 21 years on July 12. Even after such a long time, Devdas remains an audience favourite. While Shah Rukh Khan was seen in the title role, Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan played Paro. Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff were seen as Chandramukhi and Chunnilal, respectively. The movie, a cinematic adaptation of legendary writer Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel of the same name, is about the tragic love saga of Devdas and Paro.

Commemorating the special occasion, Bhansali Productions took to their official Twitter page and dropped a video incorporating some scenes from the classic, along with the caption, “Embarking on an enchanting journey where love knows no bounds, Dev’s longing for Paro, intertwined with Chunni’s (Shroff) unwavering friendship and Chandramukhi’s (Madhuri) soulful solace, creates a tapestry of emotions that still resonates today. #21YearsOfDevdas.”

Additionally, an official statement from Bhansali Productions revealed that Devdas was a culmination of countless artistic elements woven together with Bhansali's visionary direction. From the breathtaking cinematography to the impeccable choreography, each frame was meticulously crafted, leaving an indelible impression on moviegoers.

Devdas, produced by Bharat Shah, has Kirron Kher, Smita Jaykar, and Vijayendra Ghatge in supporting roles. Ismail Darbar and Birju Maharaj provided the soundtrack for the drama, while Bela Sehgal handled the editing. Binod Pradhan was the cinematographer. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas was the third time the 1917 novel was remade, after 1936 and 1955.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shah Rukh Khan to reunite after 21 years?

Moreover, reports are rife that Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shah Rukh are once again planning to collaborate professionally. It has been reported that Kiara Advani might be roped in as the leading lady of the movie. If the reports turn out to be true, this will be the first on-screen collaboration of Kiara Advani and Shah Rukh Khan.