Yamaha R15 V3S with Matte Black paint job launched in India, priced at Rs 1.60 lakh

Yamaha R15 V3S matte black

Yamaha has launched the new matte black Yamaha R15 V3S in India at Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The new matte black colour option for the Yamaha R15 V3S joins the old racing blue colour option. The new colour adds to the sporty looks of the bike and the black alloy wheels offer it a dominating stance. Rumours suggest that the company may soon introduce two new colour options for the bike. Although the company has not yet revealed any plans to roll out another colour option, bike enthusiasts are keen to see the Yamaha R15 V3S in red colour option as well.

Apart from the looks, the overall design and the engine specifications of the motorcycle is the same as the ongoing model. The Yamaha R15 V3S is powered by a BS6-complaint 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, four-valve fuel-injected engine. The engine produces 18.34 bhp and churns out 14.1 nm of torque. The powertrain is mated to a 6-speed transmission.

When it comes to design, the Yamaha R15 V3S comes with twin-pod LED headlight and taillight, 1.4mm wide rear tyre, unibody seat and dual channel Anti-lock braking system (ABS). In terms of features, the bike gets a multi-function LCD instrument cluster with gear shift indicator, dual horn. The Yamaha R15 V3S also gets Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) and Assist & Slipper (A&S) clutch system.