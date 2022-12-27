Search icon
Viral Video: Tata Nano modified to look like a helicopter by UP-based carpenter

Salman revamped the outer body of his Tata Nano to look like a helicopter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 08:59 AM IST

Tata Nano modified to look like helicopter in UP.

Tata Motors launched India’s ‘most affordable’ car, Tata Nano, in 2008. Referred to as Ratan Tata’s dream car, the Tata Nano was launched at a starting price of Rs 1 lakh with an aim to fulfill a middle class Indian’s dream of owning a car. Although the car has been discontinued by Tata Motors due to its low sales, we have some creative modifications done to the Tata Nano over the years. As Tata Motors is reportedly planning to launch an EV version of the compact car, a new modification of Tata Nano is going viral on the internet. A man from Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh, Salman, has modified his Tata Nano to look like a helicopter.

Salman revamped the outer body of his Tata Nano to look like a helicopter. He elongated the front end and repositioned the new headlamps so that the vehicle does not look like a car. Salman’s Tata Nano also has a helicopter-like tail with a rotor attached to the rear end. What makes the car look like a helicopter is the large rotor at the top. 
 

 

In a conversation with ANI, Salman has revealed that it took him 4 months to modify his Tata Nano car to look like a helicopter. He claims that he spent around Rs 3 lakh on all the modifications. “I made it only to make my village and district popular. All we want from the government and big companies is to help us and let our dreams fly. My dream is to make a helicopter in future which can run on water, land and air.” Salman said to ANI.

It is worth noting that almost all car modifications in India are illegal as per the latest Motor Vehicle Act. Even minor modifications such as auxiliary lights are illegal in India and can land the vehicle owner in jail.

