Toyota Innova Hycross India unveil tomorrow: Design, engine, features and more

The Toyota Innova Hycross India unveil event will begin at 11:00 am on November 25.

Toyota will unveil its much-awaited MPV, Toyota Innova Hycross, for the Indian market tomorrow (November 25). The company unofficially stopped selling Toyota Innova Crysta in India a couple of months ago and since then the brand has been building up for the launch of a new version of the car. Although the company has not officially revealed any details about the Toyota Innova Hycross, it recently launched the updated Innova in Indonesia, revealing what buyers can expect in India.

Although the Toyota Innova Hycross succeeds the Toyota Innova Crysta, it looks like a different car due to the revamped overall design, especially the front fascia.

Toyota Innova Hycross: Design

The new Toyota Innova Hycross is longer and wider than the Toyota Innova Crysta, however in terms of height and ground clearance both the cars are the same. When you look at the silhouette, the Toyota Innova Hycross looks more like an SUV than an MPV which will definitely add to its appeal.

The company has completely revamped the front fascia of the car by adding black large hexagonal grille that is surrounded by a chrome strip. Faux aluminium bits and wide horizontal LED daytime running lights add to the dominating stance of the car. Neat crease lines, wraparound tail-lamps and large alloy wheels add to the premium appeal of the car.

Toyota Innova Hycross: Engine

The Toyota Innova Hycross will be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine mated with strong hybrid tech. The engine produces 152hp of power and 187Nm of torque. In Indonesia, the engine is paired with an electric motor with combined power output of 186hp.

The company will also offer a non-hybrid version of the car with the same engine. The model will produce 174hp of power and 197Nm of peak torque. The engine will be mated to a CVT gearbox. As of now it is not known whether the company will offer a manual transmission option.

Toyota Innova Hycross: Cabin

The Toyota Innova Hycross will be loaded to the brim when it comes to features and cabin. The car comes with faux wood and aluminum finished interiors. It is equipped with quilted leather seats, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, ambient lighting, wireless charging, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with other features.

The new Innova also gets ADAS tech with features such as Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keeping Assist. When it comes to safety, it gets features like multiple airbags, three-point seatbelts for all passengers, ABS and EBD among others.