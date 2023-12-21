Tata Safari, Tata Harrier SUVs receive Bharat-NCAP 5-star rating, Gadkari lauds Ratan Tata's company

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari congratulated Tata Motors after its new Safari and Harrier models got the first-ever Bharat - NCAP 5-star rating.

One of the top automobile brands in India, Tata Motors, has once again set the standard for the country's automotive sector. According to India's very own and independent safety performance evaluation protocol, the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat-NCAP), its flagship SUV, the new Safari, and the premium SUV Harrier, have become the first recipients of the 5-star rating (adult occupant protection and child occupant protection). Introducing the safest cars to drive on Indian roads is a legacy that Tata Motors continues to uphold.

"Congratulations to @TataMotors for the historic achievement! Presenting the first-ever Bharat - NCAP 5-star rating certification to the new Safari and Harrier is a momentous stride in enhancing consumer safety," Gadkari said while speaking to ANI. Nitin Gadkari said that BNCAP stands as India's independent advocate for vehicle safety, setting benchmarks for global standards. "BNCAP stands as India's independent advocate for vehicle safety, setting benchmarks to global standards. A commendable feat that resonates with the commitment to excellence and the well-being of the Indian consumer," he added.

Bharat NCAP shared the result for the two cars on X.

"Bringing Global Safety Standards to India! Tata's Safari/Harrier shine with top-notch adult and child safety ratings in Frontal, Side, and Pole Side Impact Tests by BNCAP. Taking the first stride towards," it wrote.

The agency had said earlier this week that it would make available the safety ratings for the first set of cars it had assessed since its inception. The testing body was established earlier this year to evaluate the safety of automobiles built in India. These tests had been carried out by it earlier this month.

There are just four other nations with independent testing programmes. They are Japan, South Korea, China, and the United States.