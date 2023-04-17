Tata Motors launches new Tata Nexon EV Max Dark edition at Rs 19.04 lakh, gets new features

Tata Nexon EV Max Dark edition

Tata Motors has launched the new Tata Nexon EV Max Dark edition in India today. Extending the Dark range, the new Nexon EV Max Dark will be available in two trims: XZ+ LUX (priced at Rs 19.04 lakhs, ex-showroom, All India) and XZ+ LUX with a 7.2 kW AC fast charger for the customers across the country (priced at Rs 19.54 lakhs, ex-showroom). The Nexon EV Max Dark will be the first in the Nexon line up to boast the 26.03 cm (10.25 inch) Touchscreen Infotainment system by HARMAN, high resolution (1920X720) High Definition (HD) display with Android Auto Apple Carplay over WiFi, HD rear view camera, voice assistant in 6 regional languages, 180+ voice commands in six languages (English, Hindi, Bengali Tamil, Telugu, Marathi) and a new user interface (UI).

Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition comes with signature midnight black coloured body with charcoal grey alloy wheels, satin black humanity line, projector headlamps with tri-arrow DRLs, tri-arrow signature LED tail lamps, exclusive Dark mascot on fender, shark fin antenna and roof rails on the exterior, enhancing the overall bold stance of the car.

Inside the cabin, the car gets a jewelled control knob, glossy piano black dashboard with signature tri-arrow pattern, dark-themed leatherette door trims with tri-arrow perforations, Dark-themed leatherette seat upholstery with tri-arrow perforations and EV blue highlight stitches and the Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel with EV blue stitches.

Furthermore, the Nexon EV Max Dark comes with a host of features. Additions like Electronic Parking Brake with Auto hold, Front Leatherette Ventilated Seats, Air purifier with AQI Display, Steering Mounted Controls and 17.78 cm (7”)TFT digital instrument cluster with full graphic display are just some of the enhancements that have this car rated high on the comfort and convenience scale. It also flaunts all the safety and connected features along with the specifications of the top end model.