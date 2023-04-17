Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile
topStoriesenglish

Tata Motors launches new Tata Nexon EV Max Dark edition at Rs 19.04 lakh, gets new features

Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition comes with signature midnight black coloured body with charcoal grey alloy wheels, satin black humanity line, projector headlamps with tri-arrow DRLs, tri-arrow signature LED tail lamps, and exclusive Dark mascot on fender.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 02:52 PM IST

Tata Motors launches new Tata Nexon EV Max Dark edition at Rs 19.04 lakh, gets new features
Tata Nexon EV Max Dark edition

Tata Motors has launched the new Tata Nexon EV Max Dark edition in India today. Extending the Dark range, the new Nexon EV Max Dark will be available in two trims: XZ+ LUX (priced at Rs 19.04 lakhs, ex-showroom, All India) and XZ+ LUX with a 7.2 kW AC fast charger for the customers across the country (priced at Rs 19.54 lakhs, ex-showroom). The Nexon EV Max Dark will be the first in the Nexon line up to boast the 26.03 cm (10.25 inch) Touchscreen Infotainment system by HARMAN, high resolution (1920X720) High Definition (HD) display with Android Auto Apple Carplay over WiFi, HD rear view camera, voice assistant in 6 regional languages, 180+ voice commands in six languages (English, Hindi, Bengali Tamil, Telugu, Marathi) and a new user interface (UI).

Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition comes with signature midnight black coloured body with charcoal grey alloy wheels, satin black humanity line, projector headlamps with tri-arrow DRLs, tri-arrow signature LED tail lamps, exclusive Dark mascot on fender, shark fin antenna and roof rails on the exterior, enhancing the overall bold stance of the car. 

Inside the cabin, the car gets a jewelled control knob, glossy piano black dashboard with signature tri-arrow pattern, dark-themed leatherette door trims with tri-arrow perforations, Dark-themed leatherette seat upholstery with tri-arrow perforations and EV blue highlight stitches and the Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel with EV blue stitches.

Furthermore, the Nexon EV Max Dark comes with a host of features. Additions like Electronic Parking Brake with Auto hold, Front Leatherette Ventilated Seats, Air purifier with AQI Display, Steering Mounted Controls and 17.78 cm (7”)TFT digital instrument cluster with full graphic display are just some of the enhancements that have this car rated high on the comfort and convenience scale. It also flaunts all the safety and connected features along with the specifications of the top end model.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Femina Miss India 2023: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, others walk red carpet in style
From Will Smith-Chris Rock slapgate, Moonlight goof-up to #OscarsSoWhite, look at biggest Oscar controversies
Nandamuri Taraka Ratna death: From Amaravathi to Nandeeswarudu, 5 famous movies of the late actor and TDP leader
Chiranjeevi claps muhurat shot for Rashmika Mandanna, Nithiin, Venky Kudumula's new film; see photos
Shivamogga Airport: Stunning pictures of new Karnataka airport go viral ahead of launch, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Telangana TS SSC Result 2023: Manabadi Telangana class result likely to be declared soon at bse.telangana.gov.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.