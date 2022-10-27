Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 spotted in India, may be launched as Hunter 650

Image source: MCN

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is almost ready for its debut on the Indian market, and Royal Enfield is also said to be developing a number of additional 650cc motorcycles, including a 650cc Scrambler, just for the Indian market. A production-ready test mule of the forthcoming Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 has been spotted in India. The motorcycle's bodywork has undergone some minor revisions in the factory, but the bike's core design seems to be unchanged. Here's everything you need to know about it.

The new Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 will have a single-piece seat, wire-spoke wheels, an upswept exhaust, circular lighting, and a vintage aesthetic, all of which are matched by the bike's tear-drop-shaped fuel tank. The bike's aesthetics have not yet been fully revealed.

The RE Scrambler 650, like other forthcoming RE 650cc motorcycles like the Interceptor and the Continental 650 GT, will have a 648cc parallel-twin engine. In terms of peak power and torque, this engine is rated at 47 bhp and 52 Nm.

The new Scrambler 650 will share its platform with the RE 650 siblings. In addition, the bike will come equipped with a dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS) that makes use of both front and rear disc brakes. The front suspension will be USD forks, while the rear suspension will be twin shocks.

The information at hand suggests that the new Scrambler 650 will include a twin-pod instrument console with Google Tipper Navigation and a compact LCD MID. In addition, the bike will include a number of convenient modern additions, such as mobile connection, an electric starter, and more.

Assuming the new Super Meteor 650 is a success, the new Scrambler 650 will be introduced by the company in India sometime in 2023. The next-generation Bullet 350 and the new Himalayan are both under development at Royal Enfield for the Indian market.