Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 cruiser spy shots leaked, likely to debut at EICMA

The new Super Meteor 650 is powered by the same 648cc, oil-cooled, parallel twin engine that propels Royal Enfield Continental GT and Interceptor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 05:03 PM IST

Image Source: Raftaar 7811/YouTube

Royal Enfield is almost ready to introduce the Super Meteor 650, and new details about the production version of the bike have emerged. The Super Meteor 650, the first modern twin-cylinder cruiser from Royal Enfield, has been seen several times on Indian roads during testing, and if the most recent spyshot is to be believed, it will launch with improved ergonomics as the Super Meteor 650 takes on the classic cruiser style with its forward-mounted footpegs, low seat, and high handlebars.

The Super Meteor's rumoured seat height is reportedly lower than that of the Meteor 350.It is anticipated that the new Super Meteor 650 would use a modified version of the chassis seen in the current 650 siblings, the Continental GT and the Interceptor. In addition to the revised heel and toe shifter and rear brake pedal, the mounting positions for the rider and pillion footpegs have also been relocated in the latest spyshot from Autocar India. The picture also indicates that the frame is supported by a USD fork up front and dual shock absorbers in the back, all of which should have adjustable preload.
 
According to rumours, the new Super Meteor 650 is powered by the same 648cc, oil-cooled, parallel twin engine that propels Royal Enfield Continental GT and Interceptor. It probably still generates 47 horsepower and 52 Newton-metres of torque, but Royal Enfield has made several changes to the engine casing's aesthetics. 

We anticipate the Super Meteor 650 will be among the first Royal Enfields to get a new LED headlamp when it is released.

Royal Enfield is rumoured to debut the Super Meteor 650 at the upcoming 2022 EICMA in Italy. In addition, the Royal Enfield Rider Mania is coming back this year at the end of November after being postponed for two years due to a global pandemic.

