Tata Motors to deliver 2,000 Xpres-T EVs to ride hailing platform Evera

Tata Xpres-T EV

Tata Motors has signed an agreement with Evera ride hailing platform for delivering 2,000 Xpres-T EVs. These vehicles are an addition to the already existing fleet of Tata Motors’ EVs present with the aggregator. For those who are unaware, Tata Motors launched the Xpres EV exclusively for fleet customers and Xpres-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand. The Xpres-T electric sedan comes with 2 range options – 213km and 165km (ARAI certified range under test conditions). It packs a high energy density battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh and can be charged from 0- 80% in 90 mins and 110 mins, respectively, using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point, which is easily available and convenient.

Tata Xpres-T EV comes with zero tail-pipe emission, single speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, ABS with EBD as standard across variants. The premium black theme interior with standard automatic climate control and Electric Blue accents across its interior and exterior will give it a differentiated presence from other Tata cars.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Shailesh Chandra – Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “We are delighted to further strengthen this tie-up, by signing an agreement of delivering 2000 EVs to them. Xpres-T EV offers enhanced safety, fast charging solution, a premium interior theme along with dynamic performance at an affordable price. We hope to continue our association with Evera and jointly work towards offering greener and safer mobility options to our customers.”

Tata Motors has also won the tender of 200 electric buses, floated by Jammu Smart City Limited, for Jammu and Srinagar. Tata Motors has entered into a strategic collaboration for the deployment of the electric buses in twin capital cities of Jammu and Kashmir. The collaboration is a part of an initiative of the Housing and Urban Development Department, Government of Jammu & Kashmir to establish an environmentally, socially and financially sustainable network of public transport for Jammu and Srinagar.