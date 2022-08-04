Royal Enfield Hunter 350 revealed ahead of August 7 launch, here’s what we know about the Bullet sibling

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (Image: Bullet Guru)

Royal Enfield is expected to launch the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Royal Enfield Bullet 350 later this week. Over the last few days, Royal Enfield has shared a number of teaser videos hinting at the details and launch date of the upcoming motorcycles. The teasers suggest that the company may launch the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 on August 5 and the price of Royal Enfield Hunter 350 may be announced on August 7. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has made it to the news several times in the last couple of months as it has been spotted testing on the Indian roads. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is based on the J-platform that can also be seen in the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Royal Enfield Classic 350. Although the company has not yet revealed any information about the Hunter 350, a new image shared by Bullet Guru has disclosed the new Royal Enfield Hunter 350. The image also reveals the colour and style options the new bike will be offered in.

In the image, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is seen in a dual-tone blue and white paint scheme. The second bike at the back can be seen in a silver colour option with sea green sticker work. Sources suggest that the new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be offered in three variants – Retro, Metro and Retro Rebel.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is said to be powered by the same 349cc engine as seen on other bikes on the J-platform such as the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Royal Enfield Classic 350. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox and it churns out 20 hp and 27 Nm of torque. As per the leaked images, the bike features a neo-retro design theme with rounded turn indicator and halogen headlamp. At the rear, it gets rounded tail lamps and turn indicators as well. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 features a blacked-out theme that surely gives it an aggressive look.

Reports suggest that the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 may be offered in two variants. The expensive model is said to sport alloy wheels, tripper navigation pod and other elements. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is said to be one of the most affordable motorcycles by Royal Enfield. The bike is expected to have a price tag around Rs 1 lakh.