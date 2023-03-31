Renault Duster to make India return soon, gets slim LEDs DRLs and boxy shape design

Photo: Renault/Dacia

The next-generation Duster is now in the works in Europe and will debut as a Dacia, Renault's affordable sub-brand. Using the CMF-B platform, which is extensively utilised by the Renault-Nissan alliance throughout the world, the all-new Duster for India is expected to debut in the middle of this decade.

Recent sightings of very production-ready test mules suggest that the third-generation Dacia Duster (Renault Duster) will make its worldwide debut sometime in 2024. It's no secret that the Dacia Bigster concept will serve as a major inspiration for the next-generation midsize SUV, and that a seven-seater version will be released; the three-row version will also be sold in India.

The totally reworked body panels give off a more muscular vibe in the spy photos, indicating an evolutionary approach to the design. Below the swath of plastic are a revised bumper, bigger bonnet structure with new creases, and sharper LED headlights.

You could also make out the sloped front shield, revised spoiler, angular rear glass, redesigned alloy wheels, roof rails, and squared-off wheel arches with muscular wheel arch cladding. The Y-shaped LED tail lights were inspired by the Bigster concept car. It's possible that advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) could be standard on the highest trim levels, and we anticipate a slew of changes to the cabin.

The dimensions of the next-generation Duster will be greater than those of the current model, and the inside may get more high-end surface materials and furnishings. The CMF-B design will also enhance the vehicle's ride quality and responsiveness. A 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.6-liter naturally aspirated engine with a hybrid system may be offered in international markets.

An all-wheel-drive setup will be an available option. Given that the original Duster, a midsize SUV, was essential in establishing the brand's identity, the next generation Duster will be a focal point when it is released in India. It will also give rise to a Nissan offspring in the not-too-distant future.