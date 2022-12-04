Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Swift, Wagon R get discounts up to Rs 52,000, check December deals

Photo: Maruti Suzuki

In an attempt to boost sales during the month of December, Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to Rs 52,000. The exchange bonus is an additional incentive on top of cash and corporate savings. According to Autocar, the discount is available on the following Maruti Suzuki models: Alto K10, Alto 800, Celerio, S Presso, Wagon R, Dzire, and Swift. This time around, the manufacturer is also keeping prices low on a range of CNG automobiles. Both the Ertiga MPV and the new Brezza SUV remain unchanged from last month's prices.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Discounts of up to Rs 32,000 are available on certain Maruti Suzuki Dzire AMT models. As for the Dzire manual, it receives total savings of Rs 17,000. However, the small sedans powered by compressed natural gas do not come with any price reductions.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

In the month of December, Maruti is discounting the S-Presso by a total of Rs 46,000. This discount is only available on the manual transmission models; the AMT models are discounted by Rs 21,000. This month, customers who purchase a CNG-powered S-Presso will get a rebate of Rs 45,100.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Both the automatic and manual versions of the Maruti Suzuki Swift are eligible for a package of discounts totaling Rs 32,000. Maruti is providing Rs 15,100 in rebates for the CNG versions of the hatchback, which is not available on the Dzire.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Celerio CNG models are eligible for discounts of Rs 45,100. Price cuts of up to Rs 36,000 are available for those who choose the petrol-manual versions, while savings of up to Rs 21,000 are available for those who go with the AMT-equipped vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to Rs 52 000 on the manual versions of the recently released Alto K10. In contrast, the AMT-equipped models enjoy savings of Rs 22,000. A savings of Rs 45,100 is available for the newly released CNG model.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

All manual-transmission Wagon R models are now discounted by Rs 42,000. However, there are Rs 22,000 worth of savings to be made on the AMT models. Discounts of up to Rs 22,000 are available for those interested in purchasing the CNG model.