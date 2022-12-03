2023 MG Astor, ZS EV facelifts revealed, to launch in India next year

Photo: MG

Updated versions of the Astor midsize SUV and the ZS EV have been introduced by MG Motor for international markets, and they will make their way to India in 2019. The Astor, which competes head-on with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and similar vehicles, was released last year, while the ZS EV debuted in 2020 as the second model from the British company owned by China's SAIC.

Both of the updated models look like the MG VS offered in Thailand and were introduced just a few days after the patent photographs were posted online. A new front grille and modernised headlight cluster improve the vehicle's outward look. The diamond design on the new front bumper is sporty, and the air intakes on each side are larger.

The 2023 MG Astor and ZS EV seem remarkably identical to their outgoing counterparts from the side and rear perspectives. Both cars could soon be outfitted with stylish new alloy wheels. There is a lack of technical specifics, and the brand has been mum about that.

The 50.3 kWh battery pack with a stated driving range of 461 km on a single charge is expected to remain an option for the 2023 MG ZS EV. The front wheel-mounted electric motor can produce 176 horsepower and 280 Nm of peak torque. In Thailand, the modernised MG Astor may still be powered by the same 1.5-liter NA four-cylinder gasoline engine.

It generates 110 horsepower and 144 lb-ft of torque, while the 1.3-liter three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine produces 140 hp and 220 Nm of torque. MG will debut the updated Hector in India next month, complete with a new front grille and some other subtle cosmetic changes. A new 14-inch high-definition (HD) touchscreen infotainment system with iSmart 2.0 technology has been installed inside. MG's next Air microcar will arrive in 2023 after the company's revised Hector and Hector Plus.