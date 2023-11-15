Headlines

Automobile

Mahindra Thar 5-door with sunroof spotted testing, inches closer to launch

The sunroof in the Mahindra Thar 5-door has also been spotted earlier but a new video shared by MotorBeam, clearly reveals the sunroof on the upcoming SUV.


Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 02:03 PM IST

Mahindra Thar is one of the most popular lifestyle SUVs in the country right now and soon the Indian market will get the 5-door version of the Thar soon. The company has already confirmed that the Mahindra Thar 5-door will launch in India in 2024 and the SUV has been spotted several times across the country. Although Mahindra covers the new Thar’s test mule under heavy camouflage, almost every detail about the SUV has been revealed in a series of leaks. The sunroof in the Mahindra Thar 5-door has also been spotted earlier but a new video shared by MotorBeam, clearly reveals the sunroof on the upcoming SUV.

The new Mahindra Thar’s exterior looks similar to the Thar that is currently sold in the market. The newer version gets a longer wheelbase which means more space for the 2nd row passengers and also increase in amount of boot space. The Thar 5-door, the SUV will retain the boxy shape with tall pillars. The SUV is also believed to get new alloy wheels.

Mahindra has already confirmed that Mahindra Thar 5-door launch will take place in 2024. Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to be a much more successful product in the Indian market than the Thar 3-door, due to the practicality, space and size. Currently when you talk about a 5-door off-roader in the country, Maruti Suzuki Jimny is the name that pops up in the mind. The new Thar will be significantly bigger than the Jimny in every aspect. Under the hood, the Mahindra Thar 5-door will be powered by the same 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre turbo petrol engines.

