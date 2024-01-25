Luna to make a comeback in EV avatar, bookings of E-Luna begins at Rs 500 on Republic Day, launching on…

Bringing the nostalgic spark of thrill to the road, Kinetic Green extends the period for enthusiasts to lock in their E-Luna bookings. The new-gen E-Luna can be pre-booked on the Kinetic Green website for just Rs 500.

Kinetic Green is set to launch the highly anticipated and iconic Luna, in a brand-new electric avatar as the E-Luna, a multi-utility e2W, in early February 2024. The company has officially announced that bookings will be opened for the EV to commence on January 26, 2024.

Bringing the nostalgic spark of thrill to the road, Kinetic Green extends the period for enthusiasts to lock in their E-Luna bookings. The new-gen E-Luna can be pre-booked on the Kinetic Green website for just Rs 500.

“E-Luna is designed as a sturdy and durable EV, with the road conditions and driving requirements of consumers not only in metro and Tier 1 towns but for the tier-2, tier-3 cities and rural markets of India. It is designed to provide an efficient alternative to traditional petrol two-wheelers while addressing the evolving preferences of modern consumers.” said Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO of Kinetic Green

Although the company has not yet revealed any details about the upcoming Luna EV, the teaser image gives some hint about the exterior design. The new e-scooter takes inspiration from the original Kinetic Luna with a small body and round headlamp at the front.

“With impressive technical specifications, performance capabilities, a robust set of features, and a commitment to environmental responsibility, the E-Luna will distinguish itself as a versatile and practical choice for consumers in the new Bharat.” Sulajja Firodia Motwani added further.