'Khulle hoke chalate ho': Shark Tank 1 judge Ashneer Grover reveals why he buys used cars

Ashneer Grover

Shark Tank judges were already quite famous in the business fraternity for their products and investments but a few of them also became internet celebrities for their witty remarks and wisdom they shared with the viewers. Ashneer Grover, co-founder and former MD of BharatPe, is one of the most popular and most liked Shark Tank judges on social media platforms due to his blunt and clear opinions. He often shares investment tips for the younger generation and gets candid about his life experiences. In one such candid conversation, Ashneer Grover opened up about his love for cars and why he likes to buy second hand or used cars.

While talking to Genuine Bande YouTube channel, Ashneer Grover revealed that he is a car enthusiasts and not just him, other popular startup founder like Deepinder Goyal of Founder and Albinder Dhindsa of Grofers are also car fanatics and bough fancy Range Rovers after securing funding for their companies. “Mere ko bhi keeda tha ki gaadi toh mere ko bhi badi leni hai,” Ashneer said as he revealed his interest to buy such luxury vehicles.

But unlike his Deepinder and Albinder, Ashneer Grover prefers to buy a used car. The former Shark Tank judge revealed that he likes to buy second hand cars as one feels much more relaxed to enjoy the ride on a used car as it doesn’t hurt that much to get a scratch compared with what one feels when there’s a mark on a new car.

“Main mostly gaadi second hand khareedta hoon. Nayi gaadi na, thoda dil paseej sa jaata hai bahar nikal ke koi scratch vatch marde na matlab…. Hafta bhar tumhara mood he kharab rehta ki yaar scratch lag gaya” Ashneer said.

“2nd hand main na 1-2 scratch waise hi lage hote hain toh tumko lagta hai theek hai ek aur lag gya toh kya baat hai. Aur tum khulle hoke chalate ho gaadi thoda, nyi gaadi main thoda tight hona padta hai,” Ashneer further added.