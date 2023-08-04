India’s most expensive MUV launched at starting price of Rs 1.19 crore, check details of new Toyota Vellfire

Toyota’s Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle System on the new Vellfire promises an outstanding fuel efficiency (19.28 km per liter), contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has launched India’s most expensive MUV, Toyota Vellfire, at a starting price of Rs 11,990,000 (ex-showroom). The price of the new Toyota Vellfire can go up to Rs 12,990,000 (ex-showroom). All-new Vellfire delivery is expected to commence during November 2023. While the new Vellfire delivers a powerful performance, it also ensures low fuel consumption and carbon footprints. Vellfire being a strong hybrid electric vehicle (SHEV), studies have shown that SHEVs can run 40% of distance and 60% of time on electric or zero emission mode with engine off.

In addition, this strong hybrid electric vehicle (SHEV) model, features a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder DOHC (Double Overhead Camshaft) engine, offers maximum power output of 142 kW (@ 6000 rpm) and a maximum torque of 240 Nm @ 4300-4500 rpm. It is also coupled with electric motor and a hybrid battery, ensuring low emissions whilst delivering a delightful driving experience. The Toyota’s Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle System promises an outstanding fuel efficiency (19.28 km per liter), contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.

The vehicle has been designed with a cutting-edge reverse slant for the emblem; stretching from front to back, the sides of the vehicles feature dynamic irregularities which evoke a strength firmly rooted in the ground.

Through a masterful orchestration of driving position modifications and refined construction of second-row seats, the development team has successfully increased the spacing between the front and second-row seats. With perfection, they have sculpted the side quarter trim on the third row of seats and the backdoor trim to be thinner. The ride comfort has been further enhanced by providing detachable smartphone like power controls to customize the comfort zone. The 2nd row seats are massage function enabled as an added rejuvenation element.

Safety is of paramount importance at Toyota, and the new Vellfire is equipped with an array of advanced safety systems. With Toyota Safety Sense at its core, the new Vellfire ensures comprehensive protection for both passengers and pedestrians. Proactive Driving Assist features like Pre-Collision Safety, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Trace Assist, Adaptive High Beam LED Headlamps and Blind Spot Monitor reinstate the Toyota Safety Sense. These cutting-edge safety features make the new Vellfire a benchmark of safety and driving assistance in the luxury segment.

Staying in line with the advanced technology, new Vellfire is now equipped with more than 60 Connected features like remote door lock/unlock, air conditioning, emergency services, vehicle diagnostics, driver monitoring alerts, to name a few.

The new Vellfire is available in exciting colors – Platinum Pearl White, Jet Black & Precious Metal and 3 interior colors – Sunset Brown [New Color], Neutral Beige and Black.