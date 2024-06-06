Meet actor, who gave Rs 822 crore hits with Salman, Deepika, Hrithik; later quit films for television, now owns…

Meet actor, who worked with many superstars, and later quit films for television.

Many actors like Zaira Wasim, Bhagyashree, and others left films even after getting stardom early in their careers. Another such actor, who worked with several superstars in blockbusters, later quit films for television.

The actor we are talking about has worked with many stars like Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Hrithik Roshan, who later starred in a hit television show. He is none other than Faizan Khan.

There are many child actors, who with their small appearances also won the hearts of the audience and one such artiste is Faizan Khan. The actor started his acting journey with Sartaj's role in the 2011 film Bodyguard alongside Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film emerged to be a blockbuster and earned Rs 230 crore worldwide. Soon after this, he also shared the screen with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 3. If we look at the total collections of these films, it amounts to a whopping Rs 822 crore.

Once a child artist, he then transitioned into a television star and is quite active on social media platforms. After doing a couple of films, Faizan started his television journey and was featured in the show Chakravartin Ashoka as Siamak from 2015 to 2016 alongside Sidharth Nigam. He has grown up to become this charming man with over 39.1K followers online and is quite active on the gram.

Not only this, the actor's Instagram profile also flaunts his expensive cars. The actor owns Jaguar XJL reportedly worth Rs 1 crore, and other cars like MG Hector and Kia Sonet which is worth Rs 7-15 lakhs. He also owns a cool collection of sneakers which he never fails to flaunt on Instagram. He has grown to be a charming man and often shares images of his vacations with fans on Instagram.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.