Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman, hired by highest paid Indian CEO, she left Rs 6592194 crore firm to work as…

Rituparna Sengupta skips ED summons in multi-crore ration distribution case, tells agency she has...

T20 World Cup 2024: Marcus Stoinis, David Warner star as Australia beat Oman by 39 runs

Meet actor, who gave Rs 822 crore hits with Salman, Deepika, Hrithik; later quit films for television, now owns…

Sonu Nigam breaks his silence after being slammed for viral Ayodhya tweet: 'I wonder how people...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman, hired by highest paid Indian CEO, she left Rs 6592194 crore firm to work as…

T20 World Cup 2024: Marcus Stoinis, David Warner star as Australia beat Oman by 39 runs

Rituparna Sengupta skips ED summons in multi-crore ration distribution case, tells agency she has...

8 most beautiful queens of India

ODI World Cup winners who won Lok Sabha Elections

8 existing modern royal families of India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Which Party Has Won How Many Seats & Vote Share? NDA Vs INDIA

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Result Update: Did Inflation Hurt BJP Led NDA? | INDIA | CONGRESS

IND vs IRE Highlights 1st Innings: Hardik & Bumrah Shine, Team India Need 97 Runs I T20 WC 2024

Meet actor, who gave Rs 822 crore hits with Salman, Deepika, Hrithik; later quit films for television, now owns…

Rituparna Sengupta skips ED summons in multi-crore ration distribution case, tells agency she has...

Prabhas, Vijay's stardom restricts them from experimenting with roles, says Sathyaraj: ‘You can only see them in…’

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor, who gave Rs 822 crore hits with Salman, Deepika, Hrithik; later quit films for television, now owns…

Meet actor, who worked with many superstars, and later quit films for television.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 06, 2024, 10:25 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Meet actor, who gave Rs 822 crore hits with Salman, Deepika, Hrithik; later quit films for television, now owns…
Faizan Khan childhood picture
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Many actors like Zaira Wasim, Bhagyashree, and others left films even after getting stardom early in their careers. Another such actor, who worked with several superstars in blockbusters, later quit films for television. 

The actor we are talking about has worked with many stars like Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Hrithik Roshan, who later starred in a hit television show. He is none other than Faizan Khan. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Faizan Khan (@mdfaizan)

There are many child actors, who with their small appearances also won the hearts of the audience and one such artiste is Faizan Khan. The actor started his acting journey with Sartaj's role in the 2011 film Bodyguard alongside Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film emerged to be a blockbuster and earned Rs 230 crore worldwide. Soon after this, he also shared the screen with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 3. If we look at the total collections of these films, it amounts to a whopping Rs 822 crore. 

Once a child artist, he then transitioned into a television star and is quite active on social media platforms. After doing a couple of films, Faizan started his television journey and was featured in the show Chakravartin Ashoka as Siamak from 2015 to 2016 alongside Sidharth Nigam. He has grown up to become this charming man with over 39.1K followers online and is quite active on the gram. 

Not only this, the actor's Instagram profile also flaunts his expensive cars. The actor owns  Jaguar XJL reportedly worth Rs 1 crore, and other cars like MG Hector and Kia Sonet which is worth Rs 7-15 lakhs. He also owns a cool collection of sneakers which he never fails to flaunt on Instagram. He has grown to be a charming man and often shares images of his vacations with fans on Instagram.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Faizabad Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: SP's Awadhesh Prasad leads with over 10425 votes

Anurag Kashyap explains why big-budget films flopped, comments on actor's expensive demands, entourage: 'One car will..'

Election Results 2024: Man appears with kirpan at counting centre in Kanyakumari, detained by police

T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya star as India beat Ireland by 8 wickets in New York

China’s Chang’e-6 probe leaves from Moon with first samples from lunar far side

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement