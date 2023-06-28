Honda Activa crosses 3 crore sales milestone in India

Honda Activa

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced that India’s highest selling scooter brand 'Activa' created another historical milestone in the Indian two-wheeler industry by achieving 3 crore customers’ mark.

The Honda Activa, introduced in 2001, has revolutionized the Indian two-wheeler market, redefining daily commuting experience. Throughout its 22-year journey, the brand Activa has achieved many milestones, paving the way for its extraordinary success.

India’s love towards Honda Activa has continued to grow exponentially with each passing year. In just 3 years of its debut in 2001, Activa became the undisputed leader in the scooter segment (2003-04). Furthermore, within the next 2 years, it crossed the remarkable milestone of 10 lakh cumulative customers’ milestone.

The Activa brand accomplished the 1 crore customers milestone in just 15 years (in 2015). As the demand for scooters surged, the Activa brand spearheaded the activation of the scooter market in India, emerging as the most preferred choice for Indian families. Such is the popularity of the brand that the recent 2 crore customers were added with over twice the speed i.e. in just 7 years (2023).