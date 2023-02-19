Electric Hyundai Creta spotted testing in India as buyers wait for 2023 variant

Representational Image

Launching the Ioniq 5 and displaying the Ioniq 6 at last month's Auto Expo, Hyundai India has officially begun its campaign on the electric car market in India. For our market, though, the Korean carmaker is also developing a more accessible electric vehicle. An early prototype of Hyundai's electric Creta crossover has been observed in public for the first time.

According to Rushlane, an avid car fanatic, was plugging in his own EV when the Hyundai Creta EV prototype dropped by for a charge. Two Hyundai Creta EV test mule vehicles appeared. The test mules don't hide anything, but you can see a protrusion from the floor pan that seems like it's there to hold the battery pack.

Nothing about the external design deviates from a standard Creta, except for a clearly apparent floor pan expansion and various body panel colours.

The commercial model will presumably also use an updated version of the existing IC-engine platform. As this method is almost entirely localised, it will enable Hyundai to maximise efficiency.

The manufacturer will be able to use its current production facilities and assembly lines to create the vehicle. Long-term, however, Hyundai India plans to adapt its all-electric E-GMP platform for use in both the domestic and international markets.

Little is known about the impending Hyundai Creta EV but i t's possible that the battery pack was copied directly from the international cousin. Several substantial aero modifications for the Creta EV might be applied to increase energy efficiency in comparison to its IC-engined sister.

The all-new Hyundai Creta EV is scheduled to have its world premiere at the 2025 Auto Expo, followed by its release later that year.