‘Bajaj, TVS, Hero scooters will run 100 percent on...’: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari reveals plan

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari shed light on the Indian government's big plan for future of private transport in India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 09:03 AM IST

Shedding light on the Indian government’s big plan for private transport, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that several vehicles of a new type will be introduced in the country. These will be cars, bikes, scooters which will run completely on ethanol.

As per the minister’s recent comments, some of the first vehicles will be scooters from popular brands Hero, TVS and Bajaj. The new Camry car from Toyota to be launched in August will also run 100 percent on ethanol, Gadkari said. 

Gadkari also recalled his recent meeting with the chairman of Mercedes Benz. The auto giant recently launched an electric vehicle. “He (the chairman) told me they would make electric vehicles only in future,” Gadkari said.

On the plan for ethanol run vehicles, the Union Minister said, “We are bringing new vehicles that will run entirely on ethanol. Bajaj, TVS and Hero scooters will run 100 percent on ethanol.”

Gadkari added that he will be launching the new Toyota Camry in August. The car will run 100 percent on ethanol and will also generate 40 percent electricity.

“If you compare it with petrol, it will be Rs 15 per litre of petrol because ethanol's rate is Rs 60, while the rate of petrol is Rs 120 per litre. Plus it would generate 40 percent electricity. The average would be Rs 15 per litre,” Gadkari concluded. 

(Inputs from PTI)

