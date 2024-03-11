Twitter
DNA TV Show: Why CAA implemented four years after being passed by Parliament

The rules came days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 12:01 AM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

The Centre on Monday implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 or CAA, notifying the rules four years after the contentious law was passed by Parliament. It aims to fast-track citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014. The rules came days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. But why it took four years to implement the CAA in India?

According to the rules of parliamentary procedure, the rules of any law should be made within six months of the assent of the President, and they should be implemented. However, there were mainly three reasons for the delay in the implementation of CAA.

First reason - protest

Second reason - Covid crisis
 
Third reason - Covid vaccination
 
The biggest hurdle in implementing CAA was the protests against this law. A situation of confusion arose among the Muslims of the country regarding CAA. Protests started in Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, and thousands of protesters took to the streets. From 15 December 2019 to 24 March 2020, the protesters remained on the streets.

Although the protest ended after the efforts of the government, by then coronavirus cases had started increasing in the country. Meanwhile, many organizations filed a petition in the Supreme Court regarding the matter.  Over time, the Citizenship Act 1955 was amended several times. In 2019, in the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, new rules were made for Hindu, Sikh, Christian, Jain, Buddhist refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

CAA 2019 will not apply to the tribal areas of Meghalaya, Assam, Arunachal, Manipur and Tripura in the North-East. The inner line permit system is applicable in these areas under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. An inner line permit system has been implemented to protect the identity of the original inhabitants of these areas.

