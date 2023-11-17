DNA TV Show: Understanding the threats posed by AI-powered deep fake videos

Following the controversy surrounding actress Rashmika Mandanna, another Bollywood star, Kajol, is now in the midst of a Deep Fake storm. A video is circulating online which shows Kajol changing outfits, raising eyebrows due to its inappropriate nature.

In the not-so-distant past, image manipulations using tools like Photoshop were rife, changing faces and data on a massive scale. Little did we realize that understanding and addressing the severity of such fraudulent activities back then could have potentially helped save us from the current challenge we face today – the proliferation of deep fake videos.

In the present landscape, deep fake videos have evolved into a powerful societal concern. While some may find pleasure in superimposing one's face onto another's video, those are oppressed by it consider it a breach of their privacy. The truth remains that creating Deep Fake videos of any person is ethically and morally wrong.

Following the controversy surrounding actress Rashmika Mandanna, another Bollywood star, Kajol, is now in the midst of a Deep Fake storm. A video is circulating online which shows Kajol changing outfits, raising eyebrows due to its inappropriate nature.

Upon casual viewing, the video seems to feature Kajol herself. However, a thorough examination reveals the indicative signs of a Deep Fake. The face of Rosie Breen, a social media influencer, has been seamlessly integrated using Deep Fake technology onto another person's body.

The source of this controversial video traces back to Rosie Breen's TikTok platform, where she initially shared it as part of the 'Get Ready With Me' social media trend. The video, utilizing Kajol's face, raises questions about the ethics of creating such content, especially when involving respected actresses.

While some creators view Deep Fake videos as a form of entertainment, the consequences can be severe. Misuse of these videos for criminal activities is another genuine concern.

Even big political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have fallen victim to Deep Fake videos and audio clips circulating on social media.

In today's episode of Zee News prime time show DNA, anchor Saurabh Raaj Jain goes deep into the effects of this issue, shedding light on the dangers and the looming threat posed by AI-powered deepfake technology. As we steer this era of advanced technology, the need for strict measures to restrain the misuse of Deep Fake videos becomes increasingly noticeable.