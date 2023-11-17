Headlines

World Cup 2023: Who will lift the trophy if IND vs AUS final is completely washed out? Check ICC rules

Billionaire businessman Cyrus Poonawalla suffers cardiac arrest; stable after angioplasty

DNA TV Show: Understanding the threats posed by AI-powered deep fake videos

This star player is likely to captain India in T20Is against Australia, it’s not Rohit Sharma, Hardik, KL Rahul

'Have always been a big admirer but...': Shah Rukh Khan pens note for David Beckham after he attends party at Mannat

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World Cup 2023: Who will lift the trophy if IND vs AUS final is completely washed out? Check ICC rules

IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final: ICC to invite all World Cup-winning captains in Ahmedabad

After Subrata Roy, who will own Sahara Group? Know how much wealth Sahara chief left behind

WWE Superstars who never defeated Roman Reigns

7 benefits of eating eggs in the morning

8 simple ways to get rid of bad breath

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Meet actress who gave 6 consecutive flops, is a superstar, now is in news for her remarks on Virat Kohli

This Rs 16 crore film based on folk tales became surprise hit, minted Rs 400 crore, broke records of KGF, Baahubali 2

Bombay HC dismisses plea by two ex-Union Carbide staff to stay release of Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan’s The Railway Men

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

DNA TV Show: Understanding the threats posed by AI-powered deep fake videos

Following the controversy surrounding actress Rashmika Mandanna, another Bollywood star, Kajol, is now in the midst of a Deep Fake storm. A video is circulating online which shows Kajol changing outfits, raising eyebrows due to its inappropriate nature.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 11:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In the not-so-distant past, image manipulations using tools like Photoshop were rife, changing faces and data on a massive scale. Little did we realize that understanding and addressing the severity of such fraudulent activities back then could have potentially helped save us from the current challenge we face today – the proliferation of deep fake videos.

In the present landscape, deep fake videos have evolved into a powerful societal concern. While some may find pleasure in superimposing one's face onto another's video, those are oppressed by it consider it a breach of their privacy. The truth remains that creating Deep Fake videos of any person is ethically and morally wrong.

Following the controversy surrounding actress Rashmika Mandanna, another Bollywood star, Kajol, is now in the midst of a Deep Fake storm. A video is circulating online which shows Kajol changing outfits, raising eyebrows due to its inappropriate nature. 

Upon casual viewing, the video seems to feature Kajol herself. However, a thorough examination reveals the indicative signs of a Deep Fake. The face of Rosie Breen, a social media influencer, has been seamlessly integrated using Deep Fake technology onto another person's body.

The source of this controversial video traces back to Rosie Breen's TikTok platform, where she initially shared it as part of the 'Get Ready With Me' social media trend. The video, utilizing Kajol's face, raises questions about the ethics of creating such content, especially when involving respected actresses. 

While some creators view Deep Fake videos as a form of entertainment, the consequences can be severe. Misuse of these videos for criminal activities is another genuine concern. 

Even big political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have fallen victim to Deep Fake videos and audio clips circulating on social media. 

In today's episode of Zee News prime time show DNA, anchor Saurabh Raaj Jain goes deep into the effects of this issue, shedding light on the dangers and the looming threat posed by AI-powered deepfake technology. As we steer this era of advanced technology, the need for strict measures to restrain the misuse of Deep Fake videos becomes increasingly noticeable.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

These two superstars had a secret wedding, her drunk actor boyfriend stormed the venue, insulted groom vowed never to...

World Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer’s quick runs and Shami’s 7 wickets extra special

Farah Khan reveals Shah Rukh Khan rejected Happy New Year's version similar to Dunki: ‘It was about 4 boys who...'

Babil Khan says not being a 'trained actor' helped him prepare for The Railway Men: 'I just had to...' | Exclusive

This Hollywood singer, who won 3 Grammys, hints to perform at IND vs AUS final World Cup match

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE