Analysis

DNA TV Show: How Mukhtar Ansari's empire fell in Yogi Adityanath-led UP govt

Since Yogi government came in power in 2017, it started zero tolerance policy against crime in Uttar Pradesh.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Mar 29, 2024, 11:23 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Banda in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. He was brought to the Rani Durgavati Medical College in Banda from the district jail in 'an unconscious state'. He was reportedly died at the hospital following cardiac arrest. 

Mukhtar Ansari may have been in jail since 2005, but his status and influence never diminished. Even while in jail, he used to run his illegal empire and also became MLA thrice. Since Yogi government came in power in 2017, it started zero tolerance policy against crime in UP. After the Yogi government came to power in UP in the year 2017, his status in the jails of UP started decreasing. After which bulldozers were used on many of his properties and the hearing of Mukhtar's cases started in the fast track court.

On 6 April 2021, Mukhtar Ansari was brought to Banda from Ropar jail under tight security. Within one and a half years, he was sentenced eight times in different courts, out of which he was given life imprisonment twice. No matter how big or powerful a man is, when the fear of death haunts him, neither power nor money is of any use. Same thing happened with Mukhtar also. He had power, money, status, as long as he got the support of the governments, he continued running his government from inside the jail, but as soon as Yogi Raj came, Mukhtar started fearing death. The process of destroying his empire started under Yogi government.

In the last 6 years, assets worth Rs 573 crore of Mukhtar gang were confiscated. Mukhtar's illegal business worth more than Rs 200 crore was destroyed during Yogi government. On 1 November 2020, a bulldozer ran on the hotel of Mukhtar's wife and children in Ghazipur. On 11 November 2020, property worth Rs 22 crore of Mukhtar's wife was seized.

On June 9, 2021, the land of sons Abbas and Umar was confiscated by the administration. On October 28, 2022, property worth Rs 12.5 crore of Mukhtar's brother Afzal was attached. On March 5, 2023, a bulldozer ran on the Ansari family college in Muhammadabad.

Mukhtar Ansari, who used to be popular till the Yogi government came to power in Uttar Pradesh, had lost all his arrogance after the Yogi government came to power. The same thing is not being digested by the parties which gave political protection to Mukhtar Ansari while he was in power in UP.

