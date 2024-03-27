Twitter
DNA TV Show: Analysis of Bhupesh Baghel's claims on EVM capacity before Lok Sabha polls

Bhupesh Baghel has said that only 375 candidates' names can appear in an EVM.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 11:52 PM IST

Former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel has given a new plan for victory to his party. They feel that with this new plan the Congress party can register a big victory in the coming elections.

Bhupesh Baghel's grand election plan is that if more than 375 candidates stand on 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country, then the elections will have to be conducted through ballot paper and he believes that in this way the chances of Congress's victory will increase. Baghel has said that only 375 candidates' names can appear in an EVM. And if it exceeds this, the Election Commission will be forced to conduct elections through ballot paper.

Names of 16 candidates can appear at a time in 1 ballot unit, this also includes NOTA. 24 ballot units can be connected simultaneously to the control unit connected to the ballot unit. Hence, 24 x 16 equals to 384 candidates including NOTA can be voted at one time.
 
This means that the EVM machine can record only the votes received by a maximum of 384 candidates in a Lok Sabha constituency. So, Bhupesh Baghel's mathematics was slightly behind this figure. He was right in this matter. The question is that if there are more than 384 candidates in a Lok Sabha constituency, will the Election Commission really conduct elections there through ballot paper? 

Even the Election Commission never thought about this. The poll body has not planned what will happen if more than 384 candidates stand in any Lok Sabha constituency. It did not even consider increasing the capacity of EVM. 

Moreover, Congress is in trouble since the defeat in 2014. It has been continuously blaming its defeat on EVM. After the defeat, the party has, in a way, opened a front against EVMs. It has been opposing EVM in all types of elections, be it Assembly or Lok Sabha elections. Although this protest has not been seen at if it wins an election.

READ | No interim relief for CM Arvind Kejriwal from Delhi HC in excise policy case

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
