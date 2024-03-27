Twitter
No interim relief for CM Arvind Kejriwal from Delhi HC in excise policy case

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya reveals if they have reconciled: 'There's no option...'

Meet man, an Indian, whose firm is backed by Sachin Tendulkar, set to invest Rs 5000 crore in...

Kartik Aaryan loses 20 kg, spars with real boxing champions in 14-month intense training for Chandu Champion

IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma replicates KKR seamer's flying kiss send-off to SRH batter Mayank Agarwal - Watch

No interim relief for CM Arvind Kejriwal from Delhi HC in excise policy case

The court has issued notice to ED on plea moved by CM Kejriwal raising issues of legality and validity regarding the arrest and remand.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 07:00 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
File photo
Delhi High Court has refused to interfere with arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi excise policy case. The court has issued notice to the central agency on plea moved by CM Kejriwal raising issues of legality and validity regarding the arrest and remand. The court has sought ED's response on the main petition as well as the application for interim release of the petitioner by April 2. The matter will now be heard on April 3. 

The AAP chief is likely to be produced before a Delhi court on Thursday as his ED custody ends on March 28. The central probe agency had arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

The ED has accused the AAP leader of "being involved in the entire conspiracy of the Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy, for favouring and benefiting the quid pro receiving kickbacks and eventually using part of the proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the election campaign for the Goa Assembly elections".

The court also directed that Kejriwal be produced before it at 2 PM on March 28. The agency can either seek an extension of the chief minister's custodial remand or seek court directions for sending him into judicial custody.

(With inputs from PTI)

