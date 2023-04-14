DNA Special: How son Asad Ahmed’s death brings UP govt one step closer to ending Atiq’s ‘mafia raj’

Gangster turned politician Atiq Ahmed (Photo - PTI)

Mafia boss Atiq Ahmed and his ‘mafia raj’ in Uttar Pradesh have officially come to an end as the UP government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is coming down hard on his gang with the swift hammer of justice, months after the murder of Umesh Pal.

It is said that when the end time comes closer, the man starts seeing the future, whether it is the end of life or the mafia. The same is happening with Atiq Ahmed, who himself admitted yesterday that his mafia has come to an end. Atiq Ahmed was repeatedly saying that the UP Police would encounter him. Today, the UP Police actually conducted a successful encounter and shot dead Atiq’s son Asad Ahmed.

Asad, son of wanted Atiq Ahmed and shooter Ghulam Mohammad were killed in an encounter with the STF of UP Police in the Umesh Pal murder case. There was a reward of five lakh rupees for both of them. The encounter took place near Parichha Dam in Jhansi.

The Uttar Pradesh police had received information of Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad and aide Ghulam hiding near Jhansi, after which they cordoned off the area. They said that the first shot was fired by Asad and his aide, after which a gunfight erupted. The encounter lasted for 20 minutes, 49 rounds were fired, and both Asad and Ghulam were shot dead.

With the encounter of Asad and Ghulam, the four faces seen in the CCTV footage of the Umesh Pal murder case have officially left the world, with the UP police conducting a successful encounter against all four of the prime accused.

The first encounter took place on February 27 in which Arbaaz was killed by the police. Arbaaz was driving the Creta car from which the miscreants reached Umesh Pal's house. The second encounter took place on March 6. Vijay Chaudhary alias Usman, who fired the first bullet at Umesh, was killed by the police. Vijay Chaudhary was also seen firing in the CCTV footage.

This means that out of the seven total accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, 4 have been killed by the UP police while three still remain absconding, tightening the noose around Atiq Ahmed and his mafia gang in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, at the behest of Atiq Ahmed, his son Asad had plotted the murder of Umesh Pal and also carried out the murder himself. Asad and Ghulam Mohammad were on the run since Umesh Pal's murder. The STF had been tracing them continuously for 48 days and they were killed when their location was found in Jhansi.

Now, the Enforcement Directorate has also launched a thorough investigation against Atiq Ahmed, uncovering several illegal assets and bank accounts that funded his gang. This means that the reign of terror spread by Atiq is officially over in UP.

