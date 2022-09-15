DNA Special: FATF fear in mind? Know why Pakistan is pretending to disown Masood Azhar

Masood Azhar (file photo)

Pakistan has said that Masood Azhar, one of India's most wanted and dangerous terrorists, is in Afghanistan and has asked the Taliban to track down and arrest him. Through this, Pakistan is spreading the rumour that Masood Azhar is in Afghanistan, not in Pakistan.

The whole world knows about Masood Azhar that he carries out terrorist activities from Bahawalpur, Pakistan. Masood Azhar is the same terrorist, who is the mastermind of the Pulwama, Pathankot and Parliament attacks. Masood Azhar's terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed is infamous all over the world. The US and the UN also consider Masood Azhar a terrorist.

But Pakistan, standing on the verge of bankruptcy, is lying to the world on Azhar for a specific purpose. We will tell you that reason today.

Everyone knows that the Taliban government running in Afghanistan is actually the proxy government of Pakistan. Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves are slowly depleting. Every country has denied lending money to Pakistan and this is a big reason it is taking 'action' against its terrorists.

In 2019, Pakistan had sought a loan of Rs 48,000 crore from IMF which put a condition of FATF's grey list. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has kept Pakistan on the grey list, due to which, it does not get foreign loans easily.

The FATF examines a country on two scales and divides it into categories. The first parameter is money laundering and the second parameter is terror funding. Based on this, FATF puts a country on a black or grey list.

The country which is on the black list does not get any kind of foreign loan. And Pakistan too is afraid of getting on this black list by FATF and that is the reason it is 'acting' on terrorists including Azhar.

In June this year, the FATF meeting was held in which Pakistan was tested on 34 parameters. Pakistan expected that it would be removed from the grey list, but that did not happen. A report prepared on the basis of these parameters said that there has been some improvement in Pakistan, but FATF did not remove Pakistan from its grey list.