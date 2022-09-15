Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAnalysis

DNA Special: FATF fear in mind? Know why Pakistan is pretending to disown Masood Azhar

Pakistan is standing on the verge of bankruptcy and is lying to the world on Masood Azhar for a specific purpose.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 06:47 AM IST

DNA Special: FATF fear in mind? Know why Pakistan is pretending to disown Masood Azhar
Masood Azhar (file photo)

Pakistan has said that Masood Azhar, one of India's most wanted and dangerous terrorists, is in Afghanistan and has asked the Taliban to track down and arrest him. Through this, Pakistan is spreading the rumour that Masood Azhar is in Afghanistan, not in Pakistan.

The whole world knows about Masood Azhar that he carries out terrorist activities from Bahawalpur, Pakistan. Masood Azhar is the same terrorist, who is the mastermind of the Pulwama, Pathankot and Parliament attacks. Masood Azhar's terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed is infamous all over the world. The US and the UN also consider Masood Azhar a terrorist.

But Pakistan, standing on the verge of bankruptcy, is lying to the world on Azhar for a specific purpose. We will tell you that reason today.

Everyone knows that the Taliban government running in Afghanistan is actually the proxy government of Pakistan. Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves are slowly depleting. Every country has denied lending money to Pakistan and this is a big reason it is taking 'action' against its terrorists.

In 2019, Pakistan had sought a loan of Rs 48,000 crore from IMF which put a condition of FATF's grey list. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has kept Pakistan on the grey list, due to which, it does not get foreign loans easily.

The FATF examines a country on two scales and divides it into categories. The first parameter is money laundering and the second parameter is terror funding. Based on this, FATF puts a country on a black or grey list.

The country which is on the black list does not get any kind of foreign loan. And Pakistan too is afraid of getting on this black list by FATF and that is the reason it is 'acting' on terrorists including Azhar.

In June this year, the FATF meeting was held in which Pakistan was tested on 34 parameters. Pakistan expected that it would be removed from the grey list, but that did not happen. A report prepared on the basis of these parameters said that there has been some improvement in Pakistan, but FATF did not remove Pakistan from its grey list.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated
Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: Two minor sisters found hanging from tree in Lakhimpur Kheri
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.