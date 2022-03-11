DNA Special: Assembly Elections 2022 - A 'new era' of Yogi-Modi starts in UP

In the results of the five-state elections today, except Punjab, the people of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa have given the mandate to the BJP with a majority. The opposition parties have been told to try again in 2027.

Those who were claiming that there was a wave against Yogi Adityanath, today they understood that the wave was going in his favour, not against him. And the BJP has won the elections in these four states because of the pro-incumbency wave. Apart from Yogi, the second superstar of today was Arvind Kejriwal, whose party completely swept away Punjab and dusted off the big maharajas of Punjab's politics.

Once upon a time, Navjot Singh Sidhu used to be the judge in the famous comedy show, Laughter Challenge and Bhagwant Mann was a contestant in it. But today it was Bhagwant Mann's turn to give marks. And he has given zero numbers out of 100 to his old judge Navjot Singh Sidhu. BJP is forming government in Uttarakhand, but

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and former Congress Chief Minister Harish Rawat have lost the elections. So, the analysis of today's elections is that this is the election of new India, this election has been won on the face of Prime Minister Modi, his honest image and his brilliant work. That is why no opposition leader could stand in front of them. This election also shows that despite the two-year-long struggle with Covid, all the lockdowns and the economic slowdown, there has been no decline in Modi's popularity. Rather, it has increased further.

Today, the leaders of the opposition have also come to know about a new vote bank and that is, the vote bank of development, the key to which is only with Modi.

And today, the Congress party could win only two seats in the whole of Uttar Pradesh and in Punjab also it lost badly. So today the big question is whether Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi will be given the responsibility for this defeat? Similarly, another question today is whether Mayawati's political career is nearing an end because today the BSP has won only one seat in the whole of UP.

Big highlights of these results.

This has happened after 37 years, when a party is going to form the government for the second time in a row in Uttar Pradesh. This happened earlier in the year 1985, when the Congress party won the elections for the second time in a row. But today, the same Congress has been reduced to 2 seats in Uttar Pradesh. That is, the Congress could not win as many seats as the phases in which the Uttar Pradesh elections were held. It didn't even win 7 seats.

Today, in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has set many new records. This will be the first time in the history of Uttar Pradesh that a Chief Minister, after completing his five-year term, will again take over the responsibility of the post.

In terms of vote percentage also, the BJP has broken its 2017 record. In 2017, it got 40 percent votes but this time it got 42 percent votes. The Samajwadi Party got around 32 percent, the BSP 12.5 percent and the Congress did not even get 2.5 per cent votes.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has got about four crore votes. This is more than the entire population of a country like Canada. These results proved that there is also a pro-incumbency wave. There was an anti-incumbency wave against the Congress in Punjab. So, in all the other four states, there was a wave of BJP winning.

In these elections, the big maharajas of politics also became traitors. In Punjab, Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Captain Amarinder Singh, Vikram Majithia and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh lost from their seats. Apart from this, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Congress leader Harish Rawat have also lost the elections.

One more thing -- In North India, the country has now left behind caste politics. And today, the parties doing caste politics in Uttar Pradesh have suffered a huge defeat. While the MY factor no longer means Muslim plus Yadav. Rather, it has become Modi plus Yogi.

Apart from this, Uttarakhand results have once again proved the exit polls wrong. In all the exit polls, it was speculated that the BJP is going to be defeated in Uttarakhand and the Congress may form the government. But in the elections, Congress could not even give a fight to the BJP.

The Aam Aadmi Party's landslide victory in Punjab today has made Arvind Kejriwal a big leader on the national level. And now, Kejriwal will take on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over his ambitions in national politics. And these results have also indicated that Mayawati's political journey is now nearing an end. Because in these elections, the BSP's elephant was as effective as it has teeth.

Today's mandate has put Brand Modi even more firmly in front of the country. Because in this election, Prime Minister Modi was the challenger and he was the defender. Not only the BJP, but the entire NDA fought the election in his name and executed it brilliantly. So, you can also call these results a referendum of the country on Prime Minister Modi.