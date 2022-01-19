DNA Special: 10 days of a pig’s heart beating inside a human

A revolutionary experiment completed its first 10 days yesterday. The 57-year-old man who had a pig's heart transplanted in his body in the US is still alive 10 days after the historic surgery.

As per Maryland University in the US, this person's health is stable as compared to earlier and now he is feeling much better. Now, this is a big deal and no less than a miracle.

Because when a patient was given a pig’s heart back in 1997, he died after just seven days. But this time, the person is fine despite 10 days of surgery, and is currently on medical support.

Doctors in the United States have said that when an animal's heart is transplanted in a human body, the first 10 days are the most difficult. Because in these 10 days, side effects of this surgery are observed and the patient is at risk of lose their life. They can catch an infection or reject the organ. But in this case, doctors in the US have now overcome the 10-day hurdle. This is a new hope for the whole world.

If the pig's heart gives this person a new lease of life, the experiment will be able to save the lives of millions of people in the world who are unable to get heart transplants due to lack of organs. Currently, out of every 147 people in India who need a heart, only one gets this precious organ. However, there is still a lot of research left but this could become a reality one day.

But when the world is today watching these doctors in the United States and talking about them and their miracle on the 57-year-old patient, famous Indian surgeon Dr Dhani Ram Barua, who used this technique for the first time 25 years ago in 1997, is in bad shape today.

25 years ago in 1997, Dr Dhani Ram Barua, along with a doctor from Hong Kong, transplanted a pig’s heart in the body of a man in Guwahati, Assam. However, the operation did not succeed then and the patient died after 7 days. And then Dr Barua was arrested on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. And today Dr Barua is ill today and lives his days in poverty and very bad circumstances.

Imagine, Dr Barua's experiment which the world described as madness, can bring about a revolutionary change today. But Dr Barua is today not even in a position to talk to us today.