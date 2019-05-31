Three from Gujarat get a seat in Modi's cabinet

Headlines

This company sells 10 crore shares of Zomato for Rs 947 crore; check details

Adarsh Gourav bags Hollywood project, to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

Meet Khan Sir, popular online tutor, who claims over 7,000 students tied him rakhi on Raksha Bandhan

India plans to host first edition of 'Global IndiaAI 2023 ' in October

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan and Anirudh Ravichander give 'fiery' performance on Zinda Banda at Jawan's pre-release event

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This company sells 10 crore shares of Zomato for Rs 947 crore; check details

Adarsh Gourav bags Hollywood project, to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

South Korea And US Troops Hold Joint Infiltration Training Drills To Tackle North Korea's Threat

Most ODI hundreds for Pakistan

7 Yoga asanas to reduce uric acid levels

Meet Gulshan Jha, the youngest Nepalese cricketer to play one day international

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

South Korea And US Troops Hold Joint Infiltration Training Drills To Tackle North Korea's Threat

ISRO Sets Date For Launch Of Aditya L1 Mission To Study Sun; Know All About It

Apple iPhone 15 Pro May Get Two New Colour Options, Gold And Purple Colours To Get Replaced

Adarsh Gourav bags Hollywood project, to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan and Anirudh Ravichander give 'fiery' performance on Zinda Banda at Jawan's pre-release event

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

HomeAhmedabad

Ahmedabad

Three from Gujarat get a seat in Modi's cabinet

Of the three, Mansukh Mandaviya and Parshottam Rupala are being inducted for the second time.

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: May 31, 2019, 06:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The only Lok Sabha MP from Gujarat to make it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's team was BJP president Amit Shah. In all three MPs from Gujarat, Modi's home state, will be part of the new government. Of the three, Mansukh Mandaviya and Parshottam Rupala are being inducted for the second time.

Shah, the architect is BJP's most trusted candidate in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls and a long-term confidant of Modi, had won the Gandhinagar seat from Gujarat with a victory margin of 5.57 lakh votes. Shah managed to get the highest victory margin. The seat has been represented by LK Advani earlier.

Earlier Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani told media persons that Shah would indeed be part of the cabinet although he did not clarify on the portfolio likely to be given to him.

Mandaviya, was minister of state in charge of Road Transport and Highways, Shipping and Chemicals and Fertilisers in the previous Modi government and is among the ministers to have a second term in the Modi cabinet.

The 47-year-old, who often cycles to Parliament rode on a bicycle to reach for his swearing in ceremony. Earlier before the names were announced, it was speculated that Mandaviya would be dropped from the new team and may be made state BJP chief. Mandaviya is a close aide of Shah.

Rupala, the other MP from Gujarat to find a berth in the Modi cabinet is a strong Patidar leader from the state and was a Minister of State for Agriculture and farmer welfare in the outgoing government.

He has been a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat in 2008 and was re-elected in 2016. In the 2017 Assembly polls when the BJP faced protests from several Patidar dominated urban pockets in Surat, it was Rupala who had been sent to cool tempers. When Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, three Patel leaders Anandiben Patel, Nitin Patel and Purshottam Rupala were in the race to be chief minister of Gujarat. Anandiben finally won the race only to be later replaced by Vijay Rupani.

Top industrialists from Guj, party workers invited

Top industrialists from the city including Gautam Adani had been invited for swearing in ceremony. Almost all of the Gujarat Cabinet was present and so were several other party workers from the state.

Second Term

Mandaviya was minister of state in charge of Road Transport and Highways, Shipping and Chemicals and Fertilisers in the previous Modi govt and is among the ministers to have a second term in Modi cabinet

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana film holds well on Monday, earns Rs 5.42 crore

Naseeruddin Shah says 'mainstream cinema has ruined taste of audience': 'Every film has references from Mahabharata...'

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Is Raksha Bandhan today or tomorrow? Know the best time to tie Rakhi

Vijay Varma reveals he once lost hope in his career, felt his dream was over: 'Jiske liye ghar se bhaaga...' | Exclusive

This family owns Delhi’s 2nd most expensive house worth Rs 92 crore, sold business to Lakshmi Mittal; net worth is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE