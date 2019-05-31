Three from Gujarat get a seat in Modi's cabinet

Of the three, Mansukh Mandaviya and Parshottam Rupala are being inducted for the second time.

The only Lok Sabha MP from Gujarat to make it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's team was BJP president Amit Shah. In all three MPs from Gujarat, Modi's home state, will be part of the new government. Of the three, Mansukh Mandaviya and Parshottam Rupala are being inducted for the second time.



Shah, the architect is BJP's most trusted candidate in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls and a long-term confidant of Modi, had won the Gandhinagar seat from Gujarat with a victory margin of 5.57 lakh votes. Shah managed to get the highest victory margin. The seat has been represented by LK Advani earlier.



Earlier Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani told media persons that Shah would indeed be part of the cabinet although he did not clarify on the portfolio likely to be given to him.



Mandaviya, was minister of state in charge of Road Transport and Highways, Shipping and Chemicals and Fertilisers in the previous Modi government and is among the ministers to have a second term in the Modi cabinet.



The 47-year-old, who often cycles to Parliament rode on a bicycle to reach for his swearing in ceremony. Earlier before the names were announced, it was speculated that Mandaviya would be dropped from the new team and may be made state BJP chief. Mandaviya is a close aide of Shah.



Rupala, the other MP from Gujarat to find a berth in the Modi cabinet is a strong Patidar leader from the state and was a Minister of State for Agriculture and farmer welfare in the outgoing government.



He has been a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat in 2008 and was re-elected in 2016. In the 2017 Assembly polls when the BJP faced protests from several Patidar dominated urban pockets in Surat, it was Rupala who had been sent to cool tempers. When Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, three Patel leaders Anandiben Patel, Nitin Patel and Purshottam Rupala were in the race to be chief minister of Gujarat. Anandiben finally won the race only to be later replaced by Vijay Rupani.

Top industrialists from Guj, party workers invited

Top industrialists from the city including Gautam Adani had been invited for swearing in ceremony. Almost all of the Gujarat Cabinet was present and so were several other party workers from the state.

