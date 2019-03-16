Kenya warns against falling bilateral trade

Kenyan authorities, on Friday, warned India against falling exports to the African country, while the exports from China are rising. They are seeking more Indian investments in the field of agriculture, food processing, healthcare, affordable housing and manufacturing sector.

"India's bilateral trade with Kenya has dropped from $3.4 billion in 2014 to $2.05 billion in 2018. In the same period, Chinese bilateral trade has increased from $2.8 billion to $3.9 billion," said Willy Bett, High Commissioner of Kenya in India while talking to media persons in the city. "India has lost its first-mover advantage in Kenya. It is possible to regain it. India is our long-standing friend," said Bett.

A delegation of Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA), led by AMA president Rajiv Mehta, will visit Kenya and Tanzania between April 14 and April 21 to give a boost to Gujarat's trade and investment in the region. Vaccine-maker Hester Biosciences has invested $16 million to set up an animal vaccine manufacturing unit in Kenya. Production will start by the end of 2020, said company CEO and MD, Rajiv Gandhi. Orthopaedic surgeon and founder of Samved Hospital said that of late hospital infrastructure has improved in African countries and instead of African patients coming to India, Indian doctors are going to Africa to provide treatments. Bett said that Kenyan government is providing incentives in four sectors that are its top priority. These include universal healthcare, manufacturing sector, universal food and nutritional security and affordable housing. Bett, who led a Kenyan delegation to Ahmedabad, was hardselling Kenya and Tanzania as a gateway to African countries in the hinterland. African countries are on way to creating a unified market enabling traders an investment to do business in a friendlier environment. "Now the growth will come from Africa. India and Kenya are natural allies. We would like to work with our age old friends," he said adding that there are close to one lakh Gujaratis in the country and are mainly involved in business and trading.