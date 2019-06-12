Gujarat put on alert as it braces for Cyclone Vayu

The state has been put on high alert as it awaits Cyclone Vayu which is likely to to make a landfall near Veraval, tomorrow. The state will also be shifting people living around the coastal belt of Kutch, Jamnagar, Junagadh among others to safer places although as of now it is not clear how many people will be evacuated as precautionary step.

Officials said the entire coastline from Kutch to South Gujarat has been put on high alert. The districts of Kutch, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Devbhoomi-Dwarka, Porbandar, Rajkot, Amreli, Bhavnagar and Gir-Somnath are likely to see the worst impact of the cyclone.

Earlier Chief Minister Vijay Rupani who also chaired a high level meeting of officials said,"We have roped-in the Army, NDRF, Coast Guard and other agencies for rescue and relief work. To minimise human casualty, we will start shifting people living in coastal areas to safer locations from tomorrow," he said.

He added that leaves of all employees have been cancelled and they have been asked to join duty. The ministers have also been asked to visit the various affected districts to oversee relief and rescue operations after the Cabinet meet on Wednesday.

He also added that the state machinery was also in touch with Odisha government to implement disaster management techniques adopted by them when cyclone Fani hit the eastern coastal state recently.

Meanwhile, the administration has also decided to close down schools, colleges and Anganwadis in coastal districts on June 12 and 13.

Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Pankaj Kumar said that 36 NDRF teams will be deployed for rescue operations. "We have also sought help from the Army, Navy, Coast Guard and BSF," said Kumar.

He further said that two teams of NDRF have also been deployed in South Gujarat to deal with the aftermath of the cyclone even though the area is not likely to see as much of a severe impact as Kutch and Saurashtra.

The state has also issued a list of do's and don'ts and officials also plan to ensure that livestock are shifted to safer place.

Kumar said separate teams have also been formed to expedite repairing work of roads, removing debris and restoring electricity.

State meteorological department director Dr Jayanta Sarkar said the cyclone would also bring heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the region. "Rain would also occur in some pockets of south Gujarat too," he added.

Ports also on alert

A disaster management plan has been put in place for all the ports in the state. Cargo and Ro Ro ferry operations have also been halted as a safety measure.

Exams cancelled

All schools, aanganwadis and colleges in coastal districts of the state have been declared closed on June 12 and 13. Gujarat Technological University on Tuesday cancelled its examination scheduled to be held on June 12 and 13 in view of the cyclone. The exams will be conducted as per routine on June 14. The state government postponed the annual "school enrollment drive" called "Shala Praveshotsav" too which was scheduled to begin on June 13.

State looking at zero casualty

Chief secretary JN Singh said that the state machinery is looking at zero tolerance and zero casualty as the state waits for Cyclone Vayu. Singh who also reviewed the disaster preparedness also held a video conference with all the collectors of the affected districts. Meanwhile both fishermen and tourists have been warned of the sea and its coasts.

The cyclone in numbers

34 teams from Army sent to Saurashtra Kutch

11 teams from SDRF also pressed into service

100 dewatering pumps will be sent to affected regions

5 lakh food and water packets being readied.

1070: Helpline number for any kind of disaster

Special control room to be set up by Congress. Will function on June 12 & 13. Phone number : 079-26585099/ 079-26578212