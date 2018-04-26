Gujarat: Parents question discrepancies in fee slashes

Headlines

DNA Verified: Government offering cheap Indian Oil, HP petrol pump dealerships online? Truth behind viral tweet

Wild black bear spotted roaming inside hotel in Mount Abu, viral video shocks internet

FM Nirmala Sitharaman reveals Centre's plan to make India a developed nation by 2047

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023 celebrates exemplary contributions to India’s growth story

Viral video: This adventurous couple skydives to seal their wedding vows, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wild black bear spotted roaming inside hotel in Mount Abu, viral video shocks internet

Sonu Nigam birthday: The singer has received his only National Film Award for this song

Mukesh Ambani-backed firm responds to layoff reports with billionaire’s mega integration plan underway

8 most-awaited Bollywood, South, and Hollywood releases in August

AI imagines Marvel superheroes in Barbie's signature pink

AI imagines Star Wars characters in Barbie's signature pink

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Last day is approaching; fans can't keep calm, finale to take place on....

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev visits relief camps, attacks Amit Shah for inaction

Deepika Padukone wears customised Ranveer Singh jacket as they step out to watch RRKPK, netizens call them 'best jodi'

Sonu Nigam birthday: The singer has received his only National Film Award for this song

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan brutally trolled for bashing Elvish Yadav, questioning fans' loyalty; netizens call him 'biased'

HomeAhmedabad

Ahmedabad

Gujarat: Parents question discrepancies in fee slashes

The number of schools whose fees have been slashed is too less. This Act is cosmetic. The govt is trying to fool parents, says Dharmesh Patel

article-main
Latest News

Tanushree Bhatia

Updated: Apr 26, 2018, 06:40 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Fee Regulatory Committee of Ahmedabad zone has slashed fees of nearly 10 schools by 50 per cent, sparking debate among the parents community, since for some other schools, the reduction is minimal. There have been many schools whose fees after reduction is as much as Rs 85,000.

The process of declaration of fees by the FRC has created uproar among the parents and various associations in the city as they feel the Act is doing the reverse of what it is meant to do.

Dharmesh Patel, member, Vali Swaraj Manch, said, "The number of schools whose fees have been slashed is too less. This Act is just cosmetic. The government is trying to fool parents. For example, if a school was charging Rs 40,000 as fees, and proposed to FRC for Rs 60,000 but FRC approves Rs 50,000, it is still a win for the school. On other hand, the government tom-toms that it has successfully cut Rs 10,000. However, it is because of FRC that the school was able to fix fees at Rs 50,000."

He had another point to make: "When the fees decided by the FRC were declared, there were only two colums: of the fees proposed and the fees approved. Why is there no column mentioning the current fee amount?"

While the list uploaded on the website of the state education department mentioned proposed fees and approved fees, it did not mention current fees.

Schools whose fees have been slashed by half include Mahatma Gandhi International School and Lakshya International school. While MGIS had proposed Rs 99,900 for primary section, the fees approved by FRC is Rs 55,500.

Sources said, "The way FRC has decided on fees is quite unclear. While it has reduced fees of some schools, it has also allowed many schools to charge over Rs 70,000, which is unfair for the students at large."

MISSING COLUMN

While the list of schools (whose fees have been slashed) uploaded on the website of the state education department mentioned proposed fees and approved fees, it did not mention current fees.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shweta Tripathi reveals why she chose the name 'battawada' for her social media handles | Exclusive

WhatsApp’s latest feature now lets you record 60-second video message, know how to use it

Muharram 2023: When is Ashura? All you need to know about the Islamic festival

Kangana Ranaut as Barbie, Hrithik Roshan as Ken; deepfake AI trailer of Margot Robbie's film leaves netizens impressed

NEET Success story: Meet Shriniket Ravi, Mumbai topper whose mother is an IITian

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE