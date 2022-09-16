Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out at in bus at Ahmedabad's Memnagar station, watch video

File Photo

On Friday, a massive fire broke out in a bus stationed at Gujarat's capital Ahmedabad's Memnagar bus depot. Many fire tenders rushed to the spot and helped evacuate all the passengers. Reports state that there were a total of 25 passengers on the bus. The bus stand was closed and all commuters were moved out. No injuries have been reported so far.

The incident took place on Friday morning when the driver of the bus observed smoke near the engine and warned all the passengers.

Fire officials and police reached the spot immediately and the fire was doused within an hour. In the fire, the bus of Ahmedabad Bus Rapid Transit System was completely charred.

Huge smoke engulfed the entire area and hung over for some time.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information comes to light)