Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAhmedabad

Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out at in bus at Ahmedabad's Memnagar station, watch video

The incident took place on Friday morning when the driver of the bus observed smoke near the engine and warned all the passengers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 02:22 PM IST

Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out at in bus at Ahmedabad's Memnagar station, watch video
File Photo

On Friday, a massive fire broke out in a bus stationed at Gujarat's capital Ahmedabad's Memnagar bus depot. Many fire tenders rushed to the spot and helped evacuate all the passengers. Reports state that there were a total of 25 passengers on the bus. The bus stand was closed and all commuters were moved out. No injuries have been reported so far.

The incident took place on Friday morning when the driver of the bus observed smoke near the engine and warned all the passengers. 

READ | Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: Complete list of invitees, dignitaries expected to attend funeral in UK

Fire officials and police reached the spot immediately and the fire was doused within an hour. In the fire, the bus of Ahmedabad Bus Rapid Transit System was completely charred.

Huge smoke engulfed the entire area and hung over for some time.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information comes to light)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
In pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Shehnaaz Gill grace style awards event
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Lucknow rains: Nine people dead due to wall collapse
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.