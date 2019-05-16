Headlines

Ahmedabad

Gujarat govt assures Dalits of action after community's wedding processions halted

Pradeepsinh Jadeja says on Wednesday that the state stood firmly with the Dalits

dna Correspondent

Updated: May 16, 2019, 05:15 AM IST

After reports that some Dalit wedding processions were disrupted by certain groups in Gujarat, the BJP-led state government has assured members of the community that stern action against would be taken against those obstructing their events.

Minister of State for Home, Pradeepsinh Jadeja said on Wednesday that the state stood firmly with the Dalits. "Members of all community have every right to carry out wedding processions. The attacks and efforts to stop wedding procession of Dalits is unfortunate," he said.

Two weeks ago, in Mehsana's Lhor village in Kadi taluka, some local leaders including the sarpanch gave a call for social boycott after a Dalit groom took out a procession riding a horse.

After the incident, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had ordered swift action against the perpetrators. Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Kadi MLA Karsan Solanki had visited the village to hold talks with leaders of the communities that had come to the brink of clash. Police presence helped normalise the situation.

Minister Jadeja further said that five persons had been detained in the matter and police deployed to ensure smooth processions. On the complaint against Deputy Superintendent of Police Falguni Patel that she abused the community, Jadeja said that Range Inspector General was conducting an investigation. "Appropriate action would be taken after the report is submitted," he said.

His statement comes after Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani alleged on Tuesday that the state government was silent on the issue of attacks on Dalit wedding processions.

"In the last few days, there have been at least four incidents where Dalits have faced violence or ostracisation for daring to climb a horse or getting in a car for a wedding procession. Yet the Gujarat CM has kept quiet," Mevani had said.

The Congress slammed the BJP regime Wednesday saying "hollow promises" by the government do not provide "justice" to the Dalits.

WEDDING PROCESSIONS STOPPED

  • On Sunday, police had to resort to a baton charge after Patidar community allegedly stopped a Dalit man’s wedding procession in Aravalli, and the two sides hurled stones at each other.
     
  • Same day, wedding procession of a Dalit groom at a village in Sabarkantha district was given police cover after Thakor community objected to the groom offering prayers at a local temple
     
  • Two weeks ago, in Lhor village in Mehsana, some local leaders including Sarpanch gave a call of social boycott after a Dalit groom took out his procession riding on a horse

