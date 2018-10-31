Boston Consulting Group top recruiter at IIM-A summer placements

The Boston Consulting Group emerged as the top recruiter for cluster 1 of the summer placements of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. Cluster 1 was held on Monday and BCG became the top recruiter making 20 offers to the students of the post graduate programme for management class of 2020. The firms that participated in Cluster 1 comprised of five cohorts – advisory consulting, investment banking and markets, management consulting, niche consulting and private equity, venture capital and asset management.

A statement from the institute said, "We saw a large pool of recruiters with about 50 firms participating in the process. The Boston Consulting Group was the top recruiter with 20 offers. Other prominent recruiters in the consulting domain included regular partners such as A T Kearney, Accenture Strategy, Alvarez & Marsal, Bain & Company, Deloitte USI, McKinsey & Company, Roland Berger and Strategy. Prominent recruiters in the Investment Banking and Markets space included Arpwood Capital, Avendus Capital, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (India and Hong-Kong), Barclays (Singapore, Hong-Kong, Tokyo), Citibank, Credit Suisse (Singapore and India), Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Nomura Singapore. HSBC was the highest recruiter in Investment Banking and Markets cohort with 9 offers."

The placements also witnessed participation from firms like Arga Investment Management, Brand Capital, Edelweiss GWAM, IndiaRF, ICICI Ventures, Multiples Equity, NIIF, Piramal Capital and Temasek. Edelweiss GWAM was the highest recruiter in the private equity and asset management cohort with 5 offers.

Cluster 2 will be held on November 1.