Ahmedabad: Man stabbed to death over pan masala squabble

A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by four of his friends over a petty issue on Monday night. The cops have arrested three accused in the case, while one is absconding.

The deceased has been identified as Vijay Vaghela, a resident of Vadaj area.

As per the complaint registered by the victim's aunt, Jeevi Chauhan, on Monday night at around 9.30pm, her 13-year-old nephew informed her of a dispute that broke between Vijay and four of his friends over pan masala right outside their house. He also informed that the four were thrashing Vijay.

When Jeevi rushed out, she found Vijay lying on the road while the accussed identified as Poonam Makwana, Ravi Makwana, Vishal Chauhan and Babu were beating him up. Before Jeevi could reach the spot, Poonam pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed Vijay several times on the chest.

The flor fled the spot, leaving Vijay in a pool of blood. Vijay breathed his last even before emergency services could reach the spot.

"We have arrested three accused in the case till now, while the fourth identified as Babu is absconding," said JA Rathwa, Inspector of Vadaj police station, adding, "We have assigned a team to hunt down the accused and he will soon be arrested. Primary investigation revealed that the dispute broke over buying pan masala."