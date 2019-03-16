53 more swine flu cases, one death reported in Gujarat

Swine flu cases in the state touched 4,168 with 53 more cases coming to light on Friday. One patient succumbed to H1N1 virus taking the death toll to 122.

The state health department said in a release that 12 new cases of swine flu were reported in Ahmedabad and Surat cities each. Four cases came to light in Sabarkantha, while Vadodara city and Banaskantha reported three cases each.

Two cases were reported in Kutch, Anand, Rajkot city, Ahmedabad rural, Patan, and Surat rural, while one case was confirmed in Mehsana, Rajkot, Amreli, Junagadh, Kheda, Botad, and Dwarka.

"Since January 1, 3,617 patients have recovered, while 429 are under treatment," the health department release said.

Swine flu cases have been on the decline in the past 10 days or so, as prior to that nearly 100 cases were being reported on a daily basis. The decline is mainly because of rising temperature. Gujarat has reported the second highest number of swine flu cases in the country this year. Rajasthan tops the list, while Delhi is third. Gujarat is also second in terms of death of swine flu patients this year after Rajasthan.