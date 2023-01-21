Why was UK PM Rishi Sunak fined by British Police while filming his social media campaign?

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (File photo)

United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has been tasked with solving the economic crisis of the country, himself ended up on the wrong side of the law when a fine was imposed on him during the filming of his social media campaign video.

UK PM Rishi Sunak was travelling in the back of a sedan car when he was fined by the Lancashire Police on Friday, local time. The UK police fined their prime minister for not wearing a seatbelt in a moving car while filming a social media video.

The Lancashire Police, without naming Rishi Sunak, tweeted that they had fined a 42-year-old man for not wearing a seatbelt as he sat on the passenger seat of a moving car. It was later revealed that the man was none other than their own prime minister.

In a statement, the police said, “Following the circulation of a video on social media showing an individual failing to wear a seat belt while a passenger in a moving car in Lancashire we have today (Friday, January 20) issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of a fixed penalty.”

Lancashire Police, which had been “looking into” the matter, confirmed it had issued a fixed penalty notice to Sunak, which involves a 100-pound fine for not wearing a seatbelt in a moving car. As per the rules, the UK PM has 28 days to pay off the fine.

Rishi Sunak later acknowledged his mistake and issued an apology for the brief “error of judgment” where he removed his seatbelt to film his social media campaign video.

UK PM Rishi Sunak’s spokesperson said, “That was a brief error of judgment. The PM removed his seatbelt to film a small clip. He fully accepts this was a mistake and apologises for it. The prime minister believes that everyone should wear a seatbelt.”

It is likely that Rishi Sunak was fined 100 pounds for not wearing a seatbelt, while the fine can have an increased value if the matter is taken to court. Exemptions include having a doctor's certificate for a medical reason or being in a vehicle used for police, fire, or other rescue services.

(With inputs from agencies)

