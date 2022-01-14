WHO recommends two new drugs to treat Covid-19 patients

Two new drugs have been added by the World Health Organisation for the treatment of Covid-19. The Health body has recommended the two new drugs to treat patients showing critical symptoms and those with non-severe cases. The two new entrants are rheumatoid arthritis drug Baricitinib and synthetic antibody treatment Sotrovimab to avert serious illness and death from Covid-19.

Experts have been strongly recommending the use of Baricitinib in combination with Corticosteroids to treat severe or critical Covid-19 patients. They argue that use of Baricitinib with Corticosteroids in severe Covid patients led to better survival rates and reduced need for ventilators.

WHO also recommended the use of the monoclonal antibody Sotrovimab in patients with non-severe Covid-19. However, it said that Sotrovimab should be administered to people at the highest risk of hospitalisation.

The above recommendations are based on new evidence from seven trials involving over 4,000 patients with non-severe, severe, and critical Covid-19 infection. A similar recommendation has been made previously, for another monoclonal antibody drug, casirivimab-imdevimab, and the experts say there is insufficient data to recommend one over the other.

Meanwhile, the experts have advised against the use of two other JAK inhibitors (ruxolitinib and tofacitinib) for patients with severe or critical cases of Covid-19 infection citing that trials failed to show benefit and suggests a possible increase in serious side effects with tofacitinib.