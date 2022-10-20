Who is Suella Braveman, British Home Secretary who resigned over 'mistake'

Representational Image

Suella Braverman, UK Home Secretary, had announced her resignation yesterday. She had only been in the position for 43 days when Liz Truss became the prime minister and moved into 10 Downing Street. "I have made a mistake, I accept responsibility; I resign," Braverman said in a letter to Truss posted on Twitter.

The home secretary's resignation comes immediately after a meeting with Truss and might be the result of a difference of opinion regarding governmental strategy.

Braverman said she "sent an official document from my personal email to a trusted parliamentary colleague... As you know, the document was a draft Written Ministerial Statement about migration, due for publication imminently".

"Nevertheless it is right for me to go. As soon as I realised my mistake, I rapidly reported this on official channels, and informed the Cabinet Secretary," she added.

Prime minister Truss in a short letter accepting Braverman's resignation said, "It is important that the ministerial code is upheld and that cabinet confidentiality is respected."

"I am grateful for your service as home secretary. Your time in office has been marked by your steadfast commitment to keeping the British people safe. You oversaw the largest ever ceremonial policing operation, when thousands of officers were deployed from forces across the United Kingdom to ensure the safety of the Royal Family and all those who gathered in mourning for Her Late Majesty The Queen.”

Braverman expressed "concerns" in her resignation letter about the government's course and its adherence to the platform upon which it was elected.

She expressed gratitude to staff members, special advisers, and the ministerial team for all of their assistance throughout her tenure as home secretary, calling it "a real honour" to work for the Home Office.

Days before her resignation, she stirred up controversy with her "concerns" on what she felt may be an "open borders" strategy in the ongoing trade negotiations with India.

Speaking at a Diwali event hosted by the UK-based India Global Forum (IGF) in this city on Tuesday night, Braverman stated that the UK is "eager" to reach a trade agreement with India to strengthen both economies and that Brexit has changed Britain's perspective on trade and visas, which is no longer Eurocentric.

The minister claimed that immigration from India has "profoundly enhanced" UK villages, towns, and cities in an apparent attempt to distance herself from her recent contentious comments about Indians constituting the largest group of visa overstayers.

"India is part of my own heritage, I'm Indian on both sides of my family. My mother came here from Mauritius and my father came here from Kenya. They felt a deep connection and love for Britain even before they came here. It is a love that I share. And, I have never seen any inconsistency in that, for no inconsistency exists," she added.

Suella Braverman, member of the Conservative Party, was Chair of the European Research Group from 2017 to 2018 and Attorney General for England and Wales from 2020 to 2022. She has been the Member of Parliament (MP) for Fareham in Hampshire since 2015.