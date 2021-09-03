Who is Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Taliban co-founder who is all set to head Afghanistan

Amid speculations of Haibatullah Akhundzada to become the leader of the country, Reuters sources confirmed that Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will lead the new Afghan government. Baradar heads the Taliban's political office and he is also the co-founder of the group along with founder Mullah Omar.

Baradar's new team will include Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of late Taliban founder Mullah Omar, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, in senior positions in the government, Reuters reported.

About Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar

Mullah Baradar is the co-founder of the Taliban along with Mullah Muhammad Omar, the first Amir.

Mullah Baradar belongs to the Popalzai Pashtun tribe and is among the original members of the Taliban.

Baradar was born into an influential Pushtun tribe of Weetmak village in southern Afghanistan's Uruzgan province in 1968, as per Interpol.

Currently, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar heads the Taliban's political office.

His name means 'brother' and was conferred by Mullah Omar himself as a mark of affection.

In his youth, Baradar fought with mujahideen guerrillas against Soviet troops and the Afghan government.

He set up a madrassa in Maiwand, Kandahar with his former commander and brother-in-law Mohammad Omar.

This was after the Russians withdrew in 1989 and the country fell into civil war between rival warlords.

Baradar, a highly effective strategist, was a key architect of the Taliban sweeping to power in 1996.

Baradar held a host of key posts, including that of the deputy minister of defence during the Taliban's first political stint.

Baradar spent eight years in captivity and was released when the Trump Administration started talks with the Taliban in 2018.