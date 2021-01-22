DNA Special: What next for Donald Trump after White House departure?

Headlines

Viral video: Woman narrowly escapes king cobra attack while cooking outdoors, watch

'Centre won't implement Women's Reservation Bill', says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

WhatsApp users can now pay businesses directly in chat via UPI, credit card and more

Meet man who slept on station, never went to college, built Rs 36000 crore company from Rs 1000, his net worth is...

Raj Kundra is back on Instagram with strong message for haters, says 'your hate makes me...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Woman narrowly escapes king cobra attack while cooking outdoors, watch

WhatsApp users can now pay businesses directly in chat via UPI, credit card and more

Raj Kundra is back on Instagram with strong message for haters, says 'your hate makes me...'

From Nita Ambani to Isha, Shloka, Radhika: What Ambani women wore during Ganesh Chaturthi

10 benefits of chia seeds other than weight loss

Batters with most centuries in ODI history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

Will Nick Jonas Attend Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Wedding In Udaipur?

India-Canada Tensions: India Expels Top Canadian Diplomat Hours After Trudeau's Move In Massive Row

Raj Kundra is back on Instagram with strong message for haters, says 'your hate makes me...'

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha seek blessings at Delhi gurudwara in first photo from pre-wedding festivities

Jawan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's film crosses Rs 500 crore in India, Rs 900 crore worldwide

HomeWorld

World

DNA Special: What next for Donald Trump after White House departure?

A new report on Wednesday also said that he is discussing forming a new political outfit called the Patriot Party.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 22, 2021, 06:37 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There is a tradition in the United States that the outgoing President gets one last opportunity to travel by Air Force One even after the new President swears-in. However, outgoing President Donald Trump completed his last trip on Air Force One even before the swearing-in of Joe Biden, on Wednesday.

Prior to the departure, Trump also hinted that he could possibly contest the presidential election again in 2024. A new report on Wednesday also said that he is discussing forming a new political outfit called the Patriot Party.

There are only two major political parties in the US --- Republican and Democratic, and since 1850, no third party has achieved success in the US elections.
If Trump succeeds in 2024 at all, he will change the history of 171 years.

Trump has a sprawling resort home in Florida's Mar-a-Lago, however, he lost his legal right to live fulltime there because of an agreement he signed in the early 1990s when he was a financially strapped real estate developer and found that maintaining the historical estate as his private residence was costing him millions of dollars a year. Trump decided to convert Mar-a-Lago into a private, money-making club, but he signed an agreed that said that club members are banned from spending more than 21 days a year in the club’s guest suites and cannot stay there for any longer than seven consecutive days.

Therefore, Melania Trump was reported to be house-hunting in Florida since December.

How much pension is Trump entitled to after retirement as US President and what are the facilities given to him?

Presidents of USA are entitled to a pension amounting to Rs 1.61 crore a year. However, Trump's net worth is over Rs 18,000 crore and therefore, he wouldn't depend on the pension amount anyway. 

In India, former Presidents are given half their salary, i.e. the monthly salary of the President is Rs 5 lakh currently, so after retirement, he gets Rs 2.5 lakh monthly

Former presidents in the US don't get a home, however, they get allowances for a fully furnished office and staff. 

Even in India, the former president gets a fully furnished house, and he does not have to pay any rent of any kind.

The former US president gets more than Rs 7 crore 29 lakh for travel every year. But there is no such rule for the former president in India. However, they get the best class travel in air or rail travel anywhere in India.

The former president of the United States has a lifetime protection by the Secret Service. While in India, security is given to any president by estimating the threat.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ecotourism and Mad Honey: Balancing Exploration with Conservation

Shehnaaz Gill grooves to Hum Toh Deewane Hue with Elvish Yadav, video goes viral, fans say 'record-tod performance'

Viral video: Woman in stunning bridal attire lights up internet with sizzling dance to 'Anarkali Disco Chali'

Meet IIM alumnus who leads Rs 2,96,000 crore company backed by Ratan Tata

Mayawati says BSP will support women's reservation bill

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE