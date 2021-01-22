DNA Special: What next for Donald Trump after White House departure?

A new report on Wednesday also said that he is discussing forming a new political outfit called the Patriot Party.

There is a tradition in the United States that the outgoing President gets one last opportunity to travel by Air Force One even after the new President swears-in. However, outgoing President Donald Trump completed his last trip on Air Force One even before the swearing-in of Joe Biden, on Wednesday.

Prior to the departure, Trump also hinted that he could possibly contest the presidential election again in 2024. A new report on Wednesday also said that he is discussing forming a new political outfit called the Patriot Party.

There are only two major political parties in the US --- Republican and Democratic, and since 1850, no third party has achieved success in the US elections.

If Trump succeeds in 2024 at all, he will change the history of 171 years.

Trump has a sprawling resort home in Florida's Mar-a-Lago, however, he lost his legal right to live fulltime there because of an agreement he signed in the early 1990s when he was a financially strapped real estate developer and found that maintaining the historical estate as his private residence was costing him millions of dollars a year. Trump decided to convert Mar-a-Lago into a private, money-making club, but he signed an agreed that said that club members are banned from spending more than 21 days a year in the club’s guest suites and cannot stay there for any longer than seven consecutive days.

Therefore, Melania Trump was reported to be house-hunting in Florida since December.

How much pension is Trump entitled to after retirement as US President and what are the facilities given to him?

Presidents of USA are entitled to a pension amounting to Rs 1.61 crore a year. However, Trump's net worth is over Rs 18,000 crore and therefore, he wouldn't depend on the pension amount anyway.

In India, former Presidents are given half their salary, i.e. the monthly salary of the President is Rs 5 lakh currently, so after retirement, he gets Rs 2.5 lakh monthly

Former presidents in the US don't get a home, however, they get allowances for a fully furnished office and staff.

Even in India, the former president gets a fully furnished house, and he does not have to pay any rent of any kind.

The former US president gets more than Rs 7 crore 29 lakh for travel every year. But there is no such rule for the former president in India. However, they get the best class travel in air or rail travel anywhere in India.

The former president of the United States has a lifetime protection by the Secret Service. While in India, security is given to any president by estimating the threat.