What is the cost of King Charles III’s coronation? Why is UK Royal Family not footing the bill

The coronation ceremony of King Charles III is right around the corner, with Buckingham Palace set to be adorned with all things gold and luxury for the massive three-day celebration, where King Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla will officially be crowned.

While the lavish three-day ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla’s coronation is set to take place May 6 with thousands of guests and international representatives, the whopping cost of the festivities is sure to leave you stunned.

According to British media houses, the overall cost of the three-day celebrations at Buckingham Palace on coronation weekend comes out to 250 million Sterling Pounds, while the security detail for the same is upwards of 100 million pounds.

When calculated in Indian currency, the entire cost of the coronation of King Charles comes out to be over Rs 2,568 crore. While the Royal Family of the United Kingdom is ultra-wealthy, the entire bill of the ceremony will be picked up by the taxpayers of the UK.

King Charles III coronation details

Out of the total cost of the coronation for the new king, over Rs 1000 crores are being spent on the security detail and policemen surrounding the palace. Further, gold ornaments, resizing and fitting of the crown, and other lavish details make up the rest of the cost.

The Coronation is a religious celebration marking King Charles III's accession to the throne. This ancient rite of passage has taken place in essentially the same way for a thousand years, and historically it is when a new king or queen was introduced as the embodiment of the monarchy and the nation.

Why isn’t Royal Family paying for the coronation?

Despite the massive recession and financial crisis in Britain currently, the whopping amount of the coronation is being coughed up by the UK taxpayers and not the super-wealthy Royal Family of the United Kingdom, with most of the taxpayers reluctant for paying the amount.

The reason why the Royal Family will not pay for the coronation of King Charles is because it is a state event, and not a royal event, which means that the money comes out of the pockets of the taxpayers. It is considered a state event as King Charles will be assuming the role of the head of state under Britain's constitutional monarchy.

