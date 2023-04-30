Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld
topStoriesenglish

What is the cost of King Charles III’s coronation? Why is UK Royal Family not footing the bill

The coronation of King Charles III is expected to cost thousands of crores, and what is interesting is that the super-wealthy Royal Family will not be paying for it themselves.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 02:02 PM IST

What is the cost of King Charles III’s coronation? Why is UK Royal Family not footing the bill
King Charles III (File photo)

The coronation ceremony of King Charles III is right around the corner, with Buckingham Palace set to be adorned with all things gold and luxury for the massive three-day celebration, where King Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla will officially be crowned.

While the lavish three-day ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla’s coronation is set to take place May 6 with thousands of guests and international representatives, the whopping cost of the festivities is sure to leave you stunned.

According to British media houses, the overall cost of the three-day celebrations at Buckingham Palace on coronation weekend comes out to 250 million Sterling Pounds, while the security detail for the same is upwards of 100 million pounds.

When calculated in Indian currency, the entire cost of the coronation of King Charles comes out to be over Rs 2,568 crore. While the Royal Family of the United Kingdom is ultra-wealthy, the entire bill of the ceremony will be picked up by the taxpayers of the UK.

King Charles III coronation details

Out of the total cost of the coronation for the new king, over Rs 1000 crores are being spent on the security detail and policemen surrounding the palace. Further, gold ornaments, resizing and fitting of the crown, and other lavish details make up the rest of the cost.

The Coronation is a religious celebration marking King Charles III's accession to the throne. This ancient rite of passage has taken place in essentially the same way for a thousand years, and historically it is when a new king or queen was introduced as the embodiment of the monarchy and the nation.

Why isn’t Royal Family paying for the coronation?

Despite the massive recession and financial crisis in Britain currently, the whopping amount of the coronation is being coughed up by the UK taxpayers and not the super-wealthy Royal Family of the United Kingdom, with most of the taxpayers reluctant for paying the amount.

The reason why the Royal Family will not pay for the coronation of King Charles is because it is a state event, and not a royal event, which means that the money comes out of the pockets of the taxpayers. It is considered a state event as King Charles will be assuming the role of the head of state under Britain's constitutional monarchy.

READ | DNA Explainer: King Charles III coronation schedule: All you need to know about this royal event

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, Sunny Leone, Rekha, Nora Fatehi look their stylish best at Citadel premiere in Mumbai
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Team India celebrate Holi ahead of 4th Test in Ahmedabad
Streaming This Week: Selfiee, Tooth Pari, Suga Road to D-Day, OTT titles to binge-watch this weekend
World's largest digital camera is 266 times more powerful than Apple iPhone 14 Pro, details here
Who was Divya Bharti, the fashion icon of 1990s who died young but is still relevant
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NCERT Recruitment 2023: Apply for 347 non-academic posts at ncert.nic.in, check official notification
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.