DNA Explainer: King Charles III coronation schedule: All you need to know about this royal event

File photo

The coronation ceremony of King Charles III is set to take place on May 6, 2023. The newly crowned monarch has taken the throne since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away in September of last year. He is scheduled to be formally crowned alongside his wife, Camilla, who will take the title of Queen Consort, in Westminster Abbey under the direction of the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Coronation:

The Coronation is a religious celebration marking King Charles III's accession to the throne. This ancient rite of passage has taken place in essentially the same way for a thousand years, and historically it is when a new king or queen was introduced as the embodiment of the monarchy and the nation.

Schedule:

The Coronation of King Charles III will happen on May 6, 2023. The service at Westminster Abbey begins at 11 a.m. local time. King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will leave Buckingham Palace and travel to Westminster Abbey, the site of 900 years of monarchical coronations. The royal couple will be travelling on this route, known as "The King's Procession," on the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, which boasts contemporary comforts like air conditioning and motorised windows.

After the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6, the King's procession will start at 2 p.m. Charles and Camilla will then ride the Gold State Coach back to Buckingham Palace.

Communities are encouraged to organise Coronation Big Lunch events and neighborhood street parties the following day, May 7, to foster a sense of community.

On May 8, while most of the UK will be off work, elected charitable organisations, such as The Scouts and the Royal Voluntary Service, will take part in The Big Help Out community project.