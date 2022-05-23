‘Vladimir Putin always accompanied by doctors, takes frequent breaks’, claims British ex-spy

File photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been the brunt of rumors over the past few weeks, with reports of him having a serious illness surfacing from many former officials and oligarchs of the country, in the midst of the war with the neighboring country Ukraine.

Now, a former spy from Britain has claimed that Vladimir Putin is undergoing a serious disease as he is always surrounded by doctors and is taking frequent breaks in the middle of meetings, intensifying the claims of him being terminally ill.

The British spy said that Putin is “constantly accompanied” by doctors and takes breaks to undergo treatment, according to The Independent. Former British spy Christopher Steele claimed that Putin’s meetings are divided into sections so that he can take frequent breaks.

Steele further said that though Putin is unwell, the exact details of his illness are not known yet. The comments made by the ex-spy on Putin’s health and government have been attributed to an interview with the LBC Radio.

During the radio interview, the former spy said, “Meetings of the security council that is shown to supposedly last for a whole hour are actually broken up into several sections... he goes out and receives some kind of medical treatment between those sections.”

“And so clearly he is seriously ill, I mean how terminal or incurable it is not clear... we can't be entirely sure. But it's certainly having a very serious impact on the governance of Russia at the moment,” Steele further added.

He further said that Putin is trying to avoid showing weakness to the country, as Kremlin is a “bit like a shark pool.” Steele said, “The Russian Kremlin is a bit like a shark pool, they all swim round and if they smell blood in the water or taste blood in the water they start fighting.”

These claims come after several former Russian government officials have said that Putin is “seriously ill” and has “blood cancer”. Many have also claimed that he is using a body double to attend his meetings as he is undergoing treatment for cancer.

