‘We keep naughty women at home’: Top Taliban leader promises ‘good news’ for Afghani females

File photo

The Taliban, which has formed an official government in Afghanistan, has been known to exploit women’s rights and reportedly mistreat females in the country. Now, a top leader from the Taliban regime has said that the government plans to keep “naughty women at home.”

During an interview with CNN, Afghanistan's acting interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani talked about having “good news” on the return of girls to schools in the country, but called those protesting the ruled by the regime “naughty women”.

While referring to those who have been protesting against the Taliban’s rules set for women in the country, Haqqani told CNN, “We keep naughty women at home.” Making the comment with a slight laugh, he further explained what he meant by “naughty women.”

According to CNN, the Taliban leader said, “By saying naughty women, it was a joke referring to those naughty women who are controlled by some other sides to bring the current government into question."

Further, the Taliban has also promised “good news” to the women of Afghanistan, saying that they are working on bringing girls back to school. According to the current rule set by the regime, girls are only allowed to seek education up to the sixth grade.

While saying that girls are allowed to attend primary school, Haqqani said, “Above that grade, the work is continuing on a mechanism to allow girls to attend secondary school.” The Taliban leader further added, “Very soon you will hear very good news about this issue.”

Haqqani further explained that the education in Afghanistan should be based on Afghan "culture" and "Islamic rules and principles". Earlier, the Taliban had ordered that the classrooms will be separate for male and female students, and also disallowed women to pursue higher studies.

In one of its most criticized moves for women’s rights, the Taliban regime ordered a “head to toe covered” rule in Afghanistan, where a woman needs to wear a niqab or abaya with her burqa, leaving only the eyes uncovered.

READ | What are rules set by Taliban for Afghani women in schools, public places?