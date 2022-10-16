‘Use of force in Taiwan, success in Hong Kong’: Xi Jinping’s bold address at China’s Communist Party Congress

Chinese President Xi Jinping (File photo)

In the much-talked-about Communist Party Congress meeting in China today, President Xi Jinping walked up on the stage and delivered a strong and explosive address, touching on several issues such as the Taiwan conflict and the Covid-19 situation in the country.

The meeting comes at a time when there are rumours that a rebellion is rising up against Xi Jinping in China, which eventually might lead to a reshuffle in power. The Communist Party Congress meeting is conducted once every five years and is attended by all important dignitaries and people in power.

During his address, the Chinese president said that the country has become successful in its operations in Hong Kong, while it will continue to impose force in Taiwan. Xi Jinping also touched on the Covid-19 spread in the country, which has prompted the authorities to impose a strict lockdown.

Top quotes from Xi Jinping’s address at Communist Party Congress –

“In the face of the turbulent changes in the situation in Hong Kong, we have effectively exercised full control over the Special Administrative Region in accordance with the Constitution and the Basic Law, and implemented the principle of patriots ruling Hong Kong, resulting in a major turnaround in the situation in Hong Kong from chaos to governance.”

“The resolution of the Taiwan issue is a matter for the Chinese ourselves to decide. We insist on striving for the prospect of peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and with the greatest effort. However, we are not committed to abandoning the use of force and we reserve the option of taking all necessary measures.”

“(In the last five years), our country`s economic power has made a historic leap, with a GDP increase from 54 trillion yuan to 114 trillion yuan, and the country’s overall economic production accounts for 18.5 percent of the world economy, up 7.2 percentage points, ranking second in the world.”

Going opposite to the ideals and the recent actions of China, Xi Jinping said that the country has decided to give up the “Cold War mentality”. He said that China “opposes interfering in other countries' domestic politics, opposes double standards.”

Facing immense backlash over the zero-Covid guidelines imposed by the Chinese authorities, Xi Jinping defended the policies of his country, saying that by imposing these rigorous rules, they put the lives of the people first

(With Reuters inputs)

